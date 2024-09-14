Watch Now
Watkins: Duran's goal 'one of the best we've seen'
Ollie Watkins shares his thoughts on Jhon Duran's winner for Aston Villa and reflects on his two-goal performance against Everton.
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Everton Matchweek 4
Everton took an early 2-0 lead, but Aston Villa roared back thanks to an Ollie Watkins brace and a wonderstrike from Jhon Duran to secure three points at Villa Park.
Super-sub Duran lifts Aston Villa past Everton
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard react to Aston Villa's stunning 3-2 comeback victory against Everton in Matchweek 4.
Extended HLs: Fulham v. West Ham Matchweek 4
Fulham struck first and looked on their way to grabbing all three points, but Danny Ings had other ideas in the 95th minute to snatch a point for the Hammers at Craven Cottage.
Duran’s worldie gives Villa 3-2 lead over Everton
Take a bow, Jhon Duran! The 20-year-old sensation unleashes a hellacious strike from distance to complete Aston Villa's comeback against Everton at Villa Park.
Watkins’ header gives Villa lifeline v. Everton
Ollie Watkins scores his first goal of the Premier League season to reduce Aston Villa's deficit to Everton to just one goal in the first half at Villa Park.
Watkins’ brace brings Aston Villa level v. Everton
Ollie Watkins doubles his tally with a calm finish in front of Jordan Pickford's goal to make it 2-2 for Aston Villa against Everton at Villa Park.
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Nottingham Forest MWK 4
For the first time in 55 years, Nottingham Forest leave Anfield with all three points thanks to Callum Hudson-Odoi's second-half winner against Liverpool in Matchweek 4.
Calvert-Lewin heads Everton 2-0 in front of Villa
Dwight McNeil's cross finds the head of Dominic Calvert-Lewin to double Everton's lead against Aston Villa at Villa Park.
McNeil slots home Everton’s opener v. Aston Villa
Dwight McNeil's effort gets the Toffees off on the right foot as Everton take an early 1-0 lead over Aston Villa at Villa Park.
Ings nets 95th-minute equalizer against Fulham
It's heartbreak for Fulham fans as Danny Ings scores West Ham's equalizer in the dying moments of the second half at Craven Cottage.
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Ipswich Town Matchweek 4
Look back on the full-match highlights from Brighton's back-and-forth battle against Ipswich Town at the Amex in Matchweek 4.