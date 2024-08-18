Watch Now
Ornstein: Reds have massive player contract issues
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe pitchside at Stamford Bridge to talk about Liverpool's quiet transfer window and the direction that the club is going in under Arne Slot.
Up Next
Mbeumo smashes Brentford in front of Palace
Mbeumo smashes Brentford in front of Palace
The Bees are buzzing thanks to Bryan Mbeumo's left-footed curler into the bottom corner of the net to put Brentford 1-0 ahead of Crystal Palace at the Gtech.
Ratcliffe’s ‘top priority’ is fixing Old Trafford
Ratcliffe's 'top priority' is fixing Old Trafford
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe pitchside at Stamford Bridge to discuss Manchester United's plans to renovate Old Trafford under Jim Ratcliffe's guidance.
Chelsea contending would be a ‘massive surprise’
Chelsea contending would be a 'massive surprise'
Gary Neville joins the desk to offer his insight into Chelsea's transfer strategies, Manchester City's bid for five-straight Premier league titles, and his thoughts on Manchester United's win over Fulham.
Are Chelsea prioritizing transfers more than wins?
Are Chelsea prioritizing transfers more than wins?
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps discuss the state of Chelsea ahead of their Matchweek 1 showdown against Manchester City, and discuss the job Enzo Maresca had on his hands with so much uncertainty surrounding the club.
PL Update: Arsenal keep Wolves at bay
PL Update: Arsenal keep Wolves at bay
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps look back on an action-packed Saturday in the Premier League, including Liverpool's win over Ipswich Town, Arsenal's impressive victory against Wolves, and Aston Villa's dramatics at West Ham.
Lopetegui details next steps after loss to Villa
Lopetegui details next steps after loss to Villa
West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui speaks to the media following his side's 2-1 loss to Aston Villa at home in Matchweek 1.
Emery on balance between PL, Champions League
Emery on balance between PL, Champions League
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery joins the desk following his side's 2-1 win over West Ham at London Stadium.
Bowen shares his takeaways from loss to Villa
Bowen shares his takeaways from loss to Villa
Jarrod Bowen joins the desk following West Ham's 2-1 loss to Aston Villa at London Stadium in Matchweek 1.
Onana describes ‘unbelievable start’ at Villa
Onana describes 'unbelievable start' at Villa
Aston Villa's Amadou Onana joins the set following his impressive performance against West Ham at London Stadium.
Aston Villa ‘found another gear’ against West Ham
Aston Villa 'found another gear' against West Ham
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps react to Aston Villa's dramatic win against West Ham at London Stadium.
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Aston Villa Matchweek 1
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Aston Villa Matchweek 1
Jhon Duran's late goal proves to be enough to guide Aston Villa past West Ham at London Stadium in Matchweek 1.