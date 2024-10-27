Watch Now
PL Update: Arsenal, Liverpool battle to draw
Rebecca Lowe, Lee Dixon, and Robbie Mustoe look back on an action-packed Sunday in Matchweek 9, where Arsenal and Liverpool drew 2-2, Chelsea outlasted Newcastle, and West Ham stunned Manchester United.
Ten Hag’s Man United is full of ‘question marks’
Robbie Earle sounds off on the state of Manchester United under Erik ten Hag following their loss to West Ham United.
Smith Rowe a ‘top midfield talent'; Beto shines
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle share their underappreciated performers of Matchweek 9, where both players came from the same fixture of Everton v. Fulham.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 9
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 9 of the 2024-25 Premier League season.
Slot: Saka played ‘an outstanding game’
Liverpool manager Arne Slot joins Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux to reflect on his side's draw against Liverpool at the Emirates in Matchweek 9.
Saka ‘a bit disappointed’ with draw v. Liverpool
Bukayo Saka joins Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux pitchside at the Emirates following Arsenal's 2-2 draw against Liverpool in Matchweek 9.
Arteta: Arsenal ‘should’ve won’ against Liverpool
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta joins Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux to discuss his side's thrilling 2-2 draw against Liverpool at the Emirates.
Manchester United are ‘in a mess’ under ten Hag
Rebecca Lowe, Lee Dixon, and Robbie Mustoe discuss Erik ten hag's future at Manchester United following the Red Devils' 2-1 loss to West Ham in Matchweek 9.
Van Dijk: Liverpool’s draw was a ‘fair result’
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk joins Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux to share his thoughts on the Reds' 2-2 draw against the Gunners at the Emirates.
Ten Hag blames refereeing in loss to West Ham
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag sounds off on his side's 2-1 loss to West Ham in Matchweek 9.
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Liverpool Matchweek 9
Relive Arsenal's four-goal thriller against Liverpool at the Emirates in Matchweek 9.
Liverpool ‘find a way’ to salvage point v. Arsenal
Rebecca Lowe, Lee Dixon, and Robbie Mustoe react to Liverpool and Arsenal's 2-2 draw at the Emirates in Matchweek 9.