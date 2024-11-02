 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series National Debt Relief 250
Chandler Smith strikes Cole Custer after NASCAR Xfinity playoff race at Martinsville
NASCAR Xfinity Series National Debt Relief 250
NASCAR Xfinity results: Aric Almirola wins at Martinsville
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - France
Amber Glenn hangs on for her first Grand Prix title in France

Top Clips

nbc_horse_cygamesbcsprint_241102.jpg
Straight No Chaser wins thrilling BC Sprint
nbc_cfb_indianamich_cignettiintv_241102.jpg
Cignetti praises ‘relentless’ IU after ninth win
nbc_horse_fillyandmareturf_241102.jpg
Moira holds off field to win the Filly & Mare Turf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series National Debt Relief 250
Chandler Smith strikes Cole Custer after NASCAR Xfinity playoff race at Martinsville
NASCAR Xfinity Series National Debt Relief 250
NASCAR Xfinity results: Aric Almirola wins at Martinsville
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - France
Amber Glenn hangs on for her first Grand Prix title in France

Top Clips

nbc_horse_cygamesbcsprint_241102.jpg
Straight No Chaser wins thrilling BC Sprint
nbc_cfb_indianamich_cignettiintv_241102.jpg
Cignetti praises ‘relentless’ IU after ninth win
nbc_horse_fillyandmareturf_241102.jpg
Moira holds off field to win the Filly & Mare Turf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

PL Update: Arsenal slip up against Newcastle

November 2, 2024 04:20 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard recap a monumental Saturday where both Arsenal and Manchester City fell off pace with Liverpool at the top of the table.
Up Next
nbc_pl_wolcphl_241102.jpg
9:37
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Crystal Palace MWK 10
Now Playing
nbc_pl_cpgoal2v2_241102.jpg
0:44
Guehi brings Crystal Palace level at 2-2 v. Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wolgoal2_241102.jpg
0:43
Gomes nets Wolves’ go-ahead goal v. Crystal Palace
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_241102.jpg
0:47
Strand Larsen’s nutmeg puts Wolves level v. Palace
Now Playing
nbc_pl_cpgoal1_241102.jpg
0:46
Chalobah blasts Crystal Palace in front of Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nfvwhuhlv2_241102.jpg
13:41
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. West Ham MWK 10
Now Playing
nbc_pl_boumcihl_241102.jpg
13:45
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Man City Matchweek 10
Now Playing
nbc_pl_shapmtoneverton_241102.jpg
14:28
Extended HLs: Southampton v. Everton Matchweek 10
Now Playing
nbc_pl_ipsleiehl_241102.jpg
14:32
Extended HLs: Ipswich v. Leicester City MWK 10
Now Playing
nbc_pl_desekreax_241102.jpg
1:58
Bournemouth expose Man City in upset win
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bhalivehl_241102.jpg
13:00
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Brighton Matchweek 10
Now Playing
nbc_pl_ip2ndyellow_241102.jpg
2:02
Phillips sent off against Leicester City
Now Playing