Top News

AIG Women's Open - Day Four
Make no mistake, Nelly Korda had this Women’s Open and lost it
AIG Women's Open - Day Four
AIG Women’s Open prize money: Full purse payout from St. Andrews
BMW Championship - Final Round
Rory McIlroy hits shoeless shot off the rocks after breaking driver shaft

Top Clips

nbc_golf_kordard4hl_240825__054013.jpg
HLs: Korda struggles in final round at St Andrews
nbc_pl_2robearle_240825.jpg
Maresca’s Chelsea showed ‘very exciting signs’
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_240825.jpg
Aston Villa’s Rogers looks like a ‘special’ talent

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

PL Update: Chelsea thrash Wolves

August 25, 2024 02:22 PM
Ahmed Fareed, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe recap Sunday's three-match slate, including Chelsea's thriller against Wolves, Bournemouth's controversial draw with Newcastle, and Liverpool's victory over Brentford.
nbc_pl_2robearle_240825.jpg
1:38
Maresca’s Chelsea showed ‘very exciting signs’
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_240825.jpg
2:36
Aston Villa’s Rogers looks like a ‘special’ talent
nbc_pl_slotmachineintv_240825.jpg
2:00
Slot grades Liverpool’s performance v. Brentford
nbc_pl_mw2allgoals_240825.jpg
17:31
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_livbre_240825.jpg
10:06
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Brentford Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_vvdintv_240825.jpg
3:42
Van Dijk: Liverpool have ‘good things to build on’
nbc_pl_livbrepostgamev2_240825.jpg
5:37
‘Slightly different Liverpool’ showing good signs
nbc_pl_marescaintv_240825.jpg
2:15
Maresca reacts to Chelsea’s 6-2 win against Wolves
nbc_pl_maduekeintv_240825.jpg
2:07
Madueke on Palmer: ‘He’s cold, and I’m fire’
nbc_pl_livgoal2_240825.jpg
1:39
Salah slots home Liverpool’s second v. Brentford
nbc_pl_livgoal1_240825.jpg
1:23
Diaz powers Liverpool 1-0 ahead of Brentford
nbc_pl_maduekehattrick_240825.jpg
1:42
Madueke’s hat-trick for Chelsea against Wolves
