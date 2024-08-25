Watch Now
PL Update: Chelsea thrash Wolves
Ahmed Fareed, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe recap Sunday's three-match slate, including Chelsea's thriller against Wolves, Bournemouth's controversial draw with Newcastle, and Liverpool's victory over Brentford.
Maresca’s Chelsea showed ‘very exciting signs’
Robbie Earle explains why Enzo Maresca is his underappreciated performer of the week following Chelsea's impressive 6-2 win against Wolves.
Aston Villa’s Rogers looks like a ‘special’ talent
Robbie Mustoe explains why Morgan Rogers is his underappreciated performer of the week following his sublime play for Aston Villa despite losing to Arsenal.
Slot grades Liverpool’s performance v. Brentford
Liverpool manager Arne Slot shares his thoughts on his side's 2-0 victory against Brentford at Anfield in Matchweek 2.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 2
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 2 of the 2024-25 Premier League season.
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Brentford Matchweek 2
Arne Slot's first home match at Anfield was a success as Liverpool controlled the proceedings against Brentford en route to a 2-0 victory in Matchweek 2.
Van Dijk: Liverpool have ‘good things to build on’
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk joins the studio to share his takeaways from Liverpool's comfortable 2-0 victory against Brentford at Anfield.
‘Slightly different Liverpool’ showing good signs
Ahmed Fareed, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Liverpool's performance in a 2-0 win against Brentford at Anfield.
Maresca reacts to Chelsea’s 6-2 win against Wolves
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca speaks to the media following his side's impressive 6-2 win against Wolves in Matchweek 2.
Madueke on Palmer: ‘He’s cold, and I’m fire’
Noni Madueke shares his thoughts on his hat-trick performance against Wolves in Chelsea's 6-2 in at the Molineux in Matchweek 2.
Salah slots home Liverpool’s second v. Brentford
Mohamed Salah scores his second goal of the season with a tidy finish to double Liverpool's lead against Brentford at Anfield.
Diaz powers Liverpool 1-0 ahead of Brentford
Anfield erupts as Liverpool execute their counter attack to perfection thanks to Luis Diaz's sublime finish early in the first half at Anfield.