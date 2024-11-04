Watch Now
PL Update: Fulham stun Brentford in stoppage time
Cara Banks, Robbie Earle, and Danny Higginbotham analyze Fulham's stunning 2-1 victory against Brentford at Craven Cottage in Matchweek 10.
Silva: Fulham ‘deserved three points’ v. Brentford
Fulham manager Marco Silva reflects on his side's dramatic 2-1 comeback win against Brentford at Craven Cottage in Matchweek 10.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 10
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 10 of the 2024-25 Premier League season.
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Brentford Matchweek 10
Brentford took an early lead over the Cottagers, but some stoppage-time magic from super-sub Harry Wilson was enough to secure all three points for Fulham in a dramatic victory at Craven Cottage.
Wilson discusses ‘crazy ending’ in win v. Bees
Fulham's Harry Wilson reflects on his game-winning brace against Brentford at Craven Cottage in Matchweek 10.
Wilson saves the day for Fulham against Brentford
Cara Banks, Robbie Earle, and Danny Higginbotham react to Fulham's 2-1 comeback victory against Brentford at Craven Cottage to wrap up Matchweek 10.
Wilson’s 97-minute header gives Fulham lead
Harry Wilson scores his second of the night in stoppage time to give Fulham a shock 2-1 win over Brentford at Craven Cottage.
Wilson’s flick puts Fulham level against Brentford
The Cottagers are level late in stoppage time thanks to Harry Wilson's equalizer against Brentford to make it 1-1.
Janelt drills Brentford in front of Fulham
Brentford get on the board thanks to Vitaly Janelt's rocket from distance to give the Bees a 1-0 lead over Fulham at Craven Cottage.
How much say will Amorim have at Man United?
David Ornstein details the role Ruben Amorim will have at Manchester United following his appointment after Erik ten Hag's sacking.
Manchester United were ‘wasteful’ against Chelsea
Robbie Earle hits the tactics board to show just how many opportunities Manchester United squandered against Chelsea at Old Trafford in Matchweek 10.
Arsenal in ‘shock’ as Edu leaves his position
David Ornstein provides the latest update on Edu leaving Arsenal to work under Evangelos Marinakis, the owner of Nottingham Forest and Olympiacos.