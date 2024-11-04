 Skip navigation
23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports await decision on preliminary injunction in lawsuit vs. NASCAR
Rory McIlroy begins DP World Tour playoffs with commanding points lead
Ace Gerrit Cole reportedly staying with New York Yankees, working on revised deal

Silva: Fulham ‘deserved three points’ v. Brentford
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 10
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Brentford Matchweek 10

23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports await decision on preliminary injunction in lawsuit vs. NASCAR
Rory McIlroy begins DP World Tour playoffs with commanding points lead
Ace Gerrit Cole reportedly staying with New York Yankees, working on revised deal

Silva: Fulham ‘deserved three points’ v. Brentford
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 10
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Brentford Matchweek 10

PL Update: Fulham stun Brentford in stoppage time

November 4, 2024 06:04 PM
Cara Banks, Robbie Earle, and Danny Higginbotham analyze Fulham's stunning 2-1 victory against Brentford at Craven Cottage in Matchweek 10.
Silva: Fulham ‘deserved three points’ v. Brentford
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 10
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Brentford Matchweek 10
Wilson discusses ‘crazy ending’ in win v. Bees
Wilson saves the day for Fulham against Brentford
Wilson’s 97-minute header gives Fulham lead
Wilson’s flick puts Fulham level against Brentford
Janelt drills Brentford in front of Fulham
How much say will Amorim have at Man United?
Manchester United were ‘wasteful’ against Chelsea
Arsenal in ‘shock’ as Edu leaves his position
Kerkez a ‘top three or four’ left back in the PL
