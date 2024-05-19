Watch Now
PL Update: Man City win fourth-straight title
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps take a look back at an eventful final matchweek of the season, where Manchester City hoisted the trophy after beating West Ham, Arsenal came back to defeat Everton and more.
Man City crowned Premier League champions again
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap Championship Sunday in the Premier League, and recap Man City's win over West Ham, Arsenal's victory over Everton, and more.
Lowe Down: Foden proved he’s the best
Rebecca Lowe answers the most pressing questions from Matchweek 38 and the season as a whole following Manchester City winning their fourth-straight Premier League title.
Silva bids farewell to Chelsea after four seasons
Watch Thiago Silva's emotional goodbye ceremony as he thanks the Chelsea fans for his time at Stamford Bridge.
Rice: Arsenal has ‘been everything I’ve expected’
Declan Rice joins Rebecca Lowe and the chaps pitchside following Arsenal's win over Everton and reflects on his first season as a Gunner after his blockbuster transfer from West Ham.
Pochettino comments on his Chelsea future
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino reflects on his first season in charge of the Blues and gives an interesting answer when asked about his future at the club.
Postecoglou refuses to let Spurs settle for fifth
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou shares his thoughts on his side's fifth-place finish in the Premier League this season.
How will Slot replace Klopp at Liverpool?
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps assess Liverpool's outlook under Arne Slot, who is expected to take over for Jurgen Klopp at Anfield this summer.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 38
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 38 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Moyes ‘extremely proud’ of his time at West Ham
West Ham manager David Moyes reflects on his time with the Hammers following his final match in charge of the club.
Does Manchester City’s success have an asterisk?
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps have a roundtable discussion regarding Manchester City's run of success under Pep Guardiola and discuss the state of the club under its 115 charges for breaching financial rules.
Guardiola on Man City’s fourth-straight PL title
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola joins the Sky Sports desk following his side's 3-1 win over West Ham to secure this season's Premier League crown.