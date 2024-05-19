 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 PGA Championship - Final Round
Xander Schauffele birdies 72nd hole to beat Bryson DeChambeau, win PGA Championship
nbc_indy_mclaughlin_240519.jpg
Starting lineup for the 108th Indy 500
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race - Practice
Gibbs, Wallace, Gragson advance to Sunday’s All-Star Race

Top Clips

nbc_golf_livefrom_xanderintvtlew_240519.jpg
Schauffele proved his major mettle to himself
nbc_golf_pga_championshipfinalrdhl_240519.jpg
Highlights: PGA Championship, Round 4
nbc_nas_openhl_240519.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 PGA Championship - Final Round
Xander Schauffele birdies 72nd hole to beat Bryson DeChambeau, win PGA Championship
nbc_indy_mclaughlin_240519.jpg
Starting lineup for the 108th Indy 500
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race - Practice
Gibbs, Wallace, Gragson advance to Sunday’s All-Star Race

Top Clips

nbc_golf_livefrom_xanderintvtlew_240519.jpg
Schauffele proved his major mettle to himself
nbc_golf_pga_championshipfinalrdhl_240519.jpg
Highlights: PGA Championship, Round 4
nbc_nas_openhl_240519.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

PL Update: Man City win fourth-straight title

May 19, 2024 04:10 PM
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps take a look back at an eventful final matchweek of the season, where Manchester City hoisted the trophy after beating West Ham, Arsenal came back to defeat Everton and more.
Up Next
nbc_pl_2robbies_240519.jpg
10:46
Man City crowned Premier League champions again
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lowedown_240519.jpg
4:27
Lowe Down: Foden proved he’s the best
Now Playing
nbc_pl_thiagosilvagoodbye_240519.jpg
8:30
Silva bids farewell to Chelsea after four seasons
Now Playing
nbc_pl_riceintv_240519.jpg
4:19
Rice: Arsenal has ‘been everything I’ve expected’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_pochintv_240519.jpg
1:18
Pochettino comments on his Chelsea future
Now Playing
nbc_pl_angeintv_240519.jpg
1:43
Postecoglou refuses to let Spurs settle for fifth
Now Playing
nbc_pl_liverpoolfuture_240519.jpg
1:16
How will Slot replace Klopp at Liverpool?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_matchdayallgoals_240519.jpg
20:21
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 38
Now Playing
nbc_pl_moyesintv_240519.jpg
1:28
Moyes ‘extremely proud’ of his time at West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mancitybreacheslatest_240519.jpg
4:07
Does Manchester City’s success have an asterisk?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_pepintv_240519.jpg
5:49
Guardiola on Man City’s fourth-straight PL title
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsartetaintv_240519.jpg
3:13
Arsenal ‘tried their best’ in title race v. City
Now Playing