Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 5

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BMW PGA Championship - Day Two
Aberg shares BMW PGA lead after chaotic finish
Aer Lingus College Football Classic - Notre Dame v Navy
How and when to watch Notre Dame vs Central Michigan on Peacock on Saturday, or Fast X, Rudy and John Wick
WSX_Championships_Aust_GP_Roczen_Oct2022
World Supercross Championship adjusts 2023 calendar with investor group
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bmwpgachampionshiprd2ehl_230915.jpg
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Round 2
nbc_dps_louisriddickinterview_230915.jpg
Expect Rocky Mountain Showdown to be a close game
nbc_pst_evears_230915.jpg
PL preview: Everton enter new era v. Arsenal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BMW PGA Championship - Day Two
Aberg shares BMW PGA lead after chaotic finish
Aer Lingus College Football Classic - Notre Dame v Navy
How and when to watch Notre Dame vs Central Michigan on Peacock on Saturday, or Fast X, Rudy and John Wick
WSX_Championships_Aust_GP_Roczen_Oct2022
World Supercross Championship adjusts 2023 calendar with investor group
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bmwpgachampionshiprd2ehl_230915.jpg
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Round 2
nbc_dps_louisriddickinterview_230915.jpg
Expect Rocky Mountain Showdown to be a close game
nbc_pst_evears_230915.jpg
PL preview: Everton enter new era v. Arsenal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 5

September 15, 2023 02:26 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola go up and down the table to predict every fixture of Matchweek 5 in the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Up Next
nbc_pst_evears_230915.jpg
10:30
PL preview: Everton enter new era v. Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kdbultimates_230911.jpg
8:36
De Bruyne picks his favorite Premier League assist
Now Playing
nbc_pst_plwinnersandlosers_230907.jpg
10:04
Winners, losers from Premier League’s first month
Now Playing
nbc_pl_topgoalsandsavesaugustplp_230805.jpg
6:57
Top Premier League goals and saves: August 2023
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwmanunited_230905.jpg
10:13
Man United remind everyone how far behind they are
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwson_230905.jpg
5:41
Can Son be Tottenham’s primary goal scorer?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_topgoalsskillssavesmw4_230905.jpg
7:06
Top goals, skills and saves: Matchweek 4 (2023-24)
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwarsenal_230905.jpg
9:12
Arsenal lead PL in ‘vibes’ entering int’l break
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2rbhavnew_230905.jpg
9:36
Brighton ‘brushed Newcastle away’ in dominant win
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgarsvmu_230905.jpg
31:27
How Arsenal prevailed in win over Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2rburvtot_230905.jpg
7:20
Tottenham feels like a ‘totally different’ club
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgnottinghamforest_230905.jpg
5:47
Forest proving to be a formidable side to face
Now Playing