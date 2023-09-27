Watch Now
Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 7
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards go up and down the table to predict every fixture of Matchweek 7 in the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Can Fulham compound Chelsea’s woes in local derby?
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola analyze the early struggles of both Fulham and Chelsea with the west London neighbors set to do battle at Craven Cottage this weekend.
Confident Spurs & Liverpool set to go head to head
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards break down the keys to Tottenham v. Liverpool, with both teams brimming with confidence entering their high-octane clash in north London.
Top goals, skills and saves: Matchweek 6 (2023-24)
Enjoy the best goals, saves and most eye-catching bits of skill from Matchweek 6 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
PL RAW: Topsy-turvy North London derby ends 2-2
Transport yourself to north London and relive Arsenal and Tottenham's four-goal thriller from an on-the-ground perspective at the Emirates.
Every touch by Son in Spurs’ draw v. Arsenal
Relive every touch Heung-min Son made in his two-goal performance for Tottenham in a chaotic back-and-forth affair against Arsenal in the North London derby.
Tottenham showed personality against Arsenal
Leon Osman and Jermain Defoe review Arsenal and Tottenham's 2-2 draw in the North London derby, and discuss how brave Spurs played at the Emirates.
How Everton’s tactics stifled Brentford
Leon Osman, Jermain Defoe, and Leroy Rosenior analyze Everton's impressive performance in a 3-1 win over Brentford in Matchweek 6.
Blades made ‘naïve mistakes’ v. Newcastle
Leon Osman, Jermain Defoe, and Leroy Rosenior break down the miscues and errors that plagued Sheffield United in a 8-0 loss to Newcastle United at Bramall Lane.
Wright: Chelsea players ‘losing confidence’
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Shaun Wright-Phillips, and Mayowa Quadri break down the biggest problems facing Chelsea after yet another loss over the weekend.
Sheffield United already in PL relegation battle
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Shaun Wright-Phillips, and Mayowa Quadri examine the relegation battle that's already brewing between the newly-promoted sides from the Championship.
Postecoglou providing the spark for Tottenham
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Shaun Wright-Phillips, and Mayowa Quadri discuss Ange Postecoglou's influence at Tottenham and how the team has embraced a new style of play at the club.