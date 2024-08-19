Watch Now
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 1
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 1 of the 2024-25 Premier League season.
Son frustrated with Spurs’ draw v. Leicester City
Heung-Min Son reflects on a disappointing draw against Leicester City at King Power Stadium in Matchweek 1.
Cooper: Vardy ‘showed so much desire’
Leicester City manager Steve Cooper reflects on his side's 1-1 draw against Tottenham at King Power Stadium.
Postecoglou: TOT were ‘wasteful’ v. Leicester City
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou shares his takeaways from his side's 1-1 draw against Leicester City at King Power Stadium.
Extended HLs: Leicester City v. Tottenham MWK 1
Pedro Porro struck first for Spurs, but it was 37-year-old Jamie Vardy who stole the headlines in the second half as he rescued a point for Leicester City at King Power Stadium.
Vardy fires Leicester City level v. Tottenham
Who else but Jamie Vardy? The Leicester City legend gets the Foxes back on level terms against Spurs in the second half at King Power Stadium.
Porro heads Tottenham in front of Leicester City
James Maddison whips a ball in across the box where Pedro Porro manages to guide his header into the back of the net to give Tottenham a 1-0 lead against Leicester City at King Power Stadium.
PL RAW: Liverpool spoil Ipswich Town’s PL return
Enjoy the sights and sounds from Portman Road Stadium as Liverpool, under Arne Slot's tutelage, take care of business against Ipswich Town in Matchweek 1.
Lavia: Chelsea did ‘some very good things’ v. City
Joe Prince-Wright catches up with Romeo Lavia following his first Premier League start for Chelsea in a 2-0 loss to Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.
Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool starting off strong
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe debrief the opening weekend of the 2024-25 Premier League season on-site from Stamford Bridge following Chelsea's 2-0 loss to Manchester City.
Lowe Down: Villa will finish in the PL’s top four
For the first time this season, Rebecca Lowe answers Tim Howard's, Robbie Earle's, and Robbie Mustoe's most pressing questions from Matchweek 1.
PL Update: Manchester City stifle Chelsea
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps recap a busy Sunday in the Premier League, where Brentford edged out Crystal Palace for three points at the Gtech before Manchester City upended Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.