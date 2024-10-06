Watch Now
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 7
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 7 of the 2024-25 Premier League season.
Lowe Down: Are ten Hag’s Man United days numbered?
Rebecca Lowe answers Robbie Earle's and Gary Neville's most pressing questions from Matchweek 7, including her thoughts on Erik ten Hag's future, English chocolates, her favorite Neville, and more.
Chelsea face ‘real challenge’ against Liverpool
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Gary Neville preview the Matchweek 8 blockbuster between Chelsea and Liverpool at Anfield.
Welbeck: Hurzeler has been ‘brilliant’ at Brighton
Danny Welbeck joins Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle and Gary Neville to discuss Brighton's 3-2 comeback victory against Tottenham in Matchweek 7.
Postecoglou ‘gutted’ about Spurs’ loss to Brighton
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou share his thoughts on his side's stunning 3-2 loss to Brighton, and the NBC Sports crew reacts to the Spurs manager's comments.
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Tottenham Matchweek 7
Relive Brighton's incredible 3-2 comeback win against Tottenham at the Amex in Matchweek 7.
Brighton punish Tottenham’s ‘stubbornness’ in win
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Gary Neville react to Brighton's stunning 3-2 comeback win against Tottenham at the Amex in Matchweek 7.
Welbeck heads Brighton 3-2 in front of Tottenham
The Amex erupts as Danny Welbeck completes Brighton's comeback against Tottenham, heading in the Seagulls' third goal of the second half.
Rutter brings Brighton level at 2-2 v. Tottenham
Georginio Rutter buries his left-footed strike and brings Brighton level at 2-2 against Tottenham at the Amex.
Minteh reduces Brighton’s deficit against Spurs
Brighton pulls one back against Tottenham early in the second half thanks to Yankuba Minteh's finish from close range.
Maddison slots home Tottenham’s second v. Brighton
James Maddison's shot sneaks past Bart Verbruggen into the back of the net to give Tottenham an early 2-0 advantage over Brighton at the Amex.
Johnson tucks away Spurs’ first goal v. Brighton
Brennan Johnson scores again for the sixth match in a row to give Tottenham an early 1-0 lead over Brighton at the Amex.