Watch Now
Recapping the 2023 Premier League Summer Series
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard and Stephen Warnock share their major takeaways from the 2023 Premier League Summer Series and share their predictions ahead of the new season.
Chelsea celebrate Premier League Summer Series win
Chelsea celebrates winning the inaugural Premier League Summer Series trophy in front of fans at FedEx Field in Washington D.C.
Extended Highlights: Chelsea 2, Fulham 0
Thiago Silva and Christopher Nkunku made the difference on the day for Chelsea as the Blues defeat Fulham to win the inaugural Premier League Summer Series.
Nkunku details key takeaways from PL Summer Series
Christopher Nkunku joins Rebecca Lowe postgame to break down his first preseason with Chelsea and shares his thoughts on the Premier League Summer Series.
Ream details recovery from injury ahead of season
Tim Ream joins the broadcast from the sidelines to discuss his recovery from injury and his new competition for playing time in the Fulham locker room.
Nkunku doubles Chelsea’s lead against Fulham
Christopher Nkunku taps in Chelsea's second goal of the first half as the Blues take a commanding 2-0 lead over Fulham in the Premier League Summer Series.
Silva’s header gives Chelsea lead against Fulham
Thiago Silva opens the scoring for Chelsea against Fulham with a towering header off a Blues corner during the Premier League Summer Series.
Extended Highlights: Aston Villa 3, Brentford 3
Relive the six-goal thriller between Aston Villa and Brentford in the Premier League Summer Series.
Dasilva ‘buzzing’ from goal against Aston Villa
Josh Dasilva joins the broadcast from the sidelines to explain what was going through his mind after his wonder strike against Aston Villa in the Premier League Summer Series.
Baptiste slots home equalizer against Aston Villa
Shandon Baptiste finds himself in front of goal and scores on the rebound to equalize for Brentford in a back-and-forth battle against Aston Villa in the Premier League Summer Series.
Cash completes Villa’s comeback against Brentford
After going down 2-0 to Brentford, Aston Villa completes their comeback thanks to Matty Cash's goal to give the Villians a 3-2 lead in the Premier League Summer Series.
Diaby puts Villa on level terms with Brentford
Aston Villa's new signing Moussa Diaby scores yet again as he ties things up 2-2 against Brentford in the Premier League Summer Series.