Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Final Round
FEC Fall update: Villegas, Noren close in on Next 10
AUTO: JUL 09 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400
Legacy Motor Club's move to Toyota sets up busy offseason
nbc_snf_jetsraiderslites_231112.jpg
What NFL games are on today: Week 10 Monday schedule, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch

nbc_csu_givemetheheadlines_231113.jpg
Give me the headlines: SF takes out anger on JAX
nbc_simms_brownsravensrecap_231112.jpg
Browns snatch win from Ravens in Baltimore
nbc_csu_houcin_231113.jpg
Texans take another leap forward with Bengals win

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Sanchez believes Chelsea can qualify for CL

November 13, 2023 08:00 AM
Following Chelsea's instant-classic 4-4 draw against Manchester City, goalkeeper Robert Sanchez shared his thoughts on the result and what the Blues can achieve this season.
Up Next
nbc_pl_earleonsolanke_231112.jpg
1:07
Why Solanke is Bournemouth’s unsung hero
Now Playing
nbc_pl_warnockondiaby_231112.jpg
1:07
Diaby has ‘taken pressure off’ Watkins, McGinn
Now Playing
MicrosoftTeams-image_(65).png
4:21
How Wolves exposed Spurs’ defensive liabilities
Now Playing
nbc_pl_pochintv_231112_1920x1080_2281773123800.jpg
3:52
Pochettino: Palmer is a ‘playmaker’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_sterlingpalmerintv_231112_1920x1080_2281770051944.jpg
3:07
Sterling, Palmer recap Chelsea’s draw v. Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_emeryintv_231112_1920x1080_2281773123737.jpg
3:22
Emery pleased with Villa’s control against Fulham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kloopintv_231112_1920x1080_2281769027937.jpg
4:17
Klopp praises Nunez’s work rate v. Brentford
Now Playing
nbc_pl_rodriintv_231112_1920x1080_2281771587854.jpg
2:16
Rodri ‘exhausted’ after City’s 4-4 draw v. Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_moyesintv_231112_1920x1080_2281771075593.jpg
2:09
Moyes ‘thrilled’ to hear final whistle v. Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_pepintv_231112_1920x1080_2281773123655.jpg
2:21
Guardiola: Chelsea ‘are a fantastic team’
Now Playing
MicrosoftTeams-image_(63).png
6:09
Lowe Down: Man City ‘are gonna run away’ with PL
Now Playing
MicrosoftTeams-image_(62).png
12:48
PL Update: Chelsea, City produce instant classic
Now Playing