Son: 'Big honor' to be named Tottenham captain

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Nine
Pedro Pablo Pichardo, Olympic triple jump gold medalist, to miss world title defense
MX Unadilla 2023 Jett Lawrence rides in front of Motocross truck.JPG
Budds Creek Motocross by the numbers: Jett Lawrence’s pursuit of history continues
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Tobi Amusan
Tobi Amusan, world champion hurdler, cleared to race at track worlds by tribunal

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_bmwrd1_harmanintv_230817.jpg
Harman back in the swing of things at BMW Champ.
nbc_nas_75thambrose2012_230817.jpg
NASCAR 75th anniversary moments: 2012 at The Glen
nbc_golf_pga_bmwrd1_mcilroyintv_230817.jpg
McIlroy’s relationship with new putter going well

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Nine
Pedro Pablo Pichardo, Olympic triple jump gold medalist, to miss world title defense
MX Unadilla 2023 Jett Lawrence rides in front of Motocross truck.JPG
Budds Creek Motocross by the numbers: Jett Lawrence’s pursuit of history continues
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Tobi Amusan
Tobi Amusan, world champion hurdler, cleared to race at track worlds by tribunal

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_bmwrd1_harmanintv_230817.jpg
Harman back in the swing of things at BMW Champ.
nbc_nas_75thambrose2012_230817.jpg
NASCAR 75th anniversary moments: 2012 at The Glen
nbc_golf_pga_bmwrd1_mcilroyintv_230817.jpg
McIlroy’s relationship with new putter going well

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Son: 'Big honor' to be named Tottenham captain

August 17, 2023 05:00 PM
Heung-min Son discusses what it means to be the new captain of Tottenham, Harry Kane's departure, his experience so far working with Ange Postecoglou and more.
Up Next
nbc_pst_upanddownthetable_mw2_230817.jpg
14:03
Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 2
Now Playing
nbc_pst_totvmu_230817.jpg
8:20
Spurs, Man United both hoping to take ‘next step’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_tyleradamsletter_230817.JPG
4:17
Adams’ letter to himself after PL & WC experience
Now Playing
nbc_pl_thebreakdown_230816.jpg
9:18
Haaland, Saka pick up where they left off in MW1
Now Playing
nbc_pl_topgoalsandsavesmw1_230815.jpg
5:03
Top PL goals and saves from Matchweek 1 (2023-24)
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwnewcastle_230815.jpg
5:08
Tonali’s debut sets tone for Newcastle’s ambitions
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgliverpool_230815.jpg
9:14
Mac Allister helping Liverpool rediscover identity
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwkane_230815.jpg
15:22
Did Kane make right choice joining Bayern Munich?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwtakeaways_230815.jpg
24:05
Top storylines after MW1 of 2023-24 PL season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgchelsea_230815.jpg
13:15
‘Brilliant’ Fernandez key for new-look Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgnewcastle_230815.jpg
9:02
Newcastle show quality, depth ahead of CL test
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgopta_230815.jpg
15:07
Advanced metrics predict impact players in PL
Now Playing