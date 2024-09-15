 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Solheim Cup - Final Round
‘Bitter’ Leona Maguire proves point by earning singles point
nbc_pl_powermoment_240915__874969.jpg
Alex Palou effectively clinches third IndyCar title after loose seat belt for Will Power
Amgen Irish Open Golf Championship 2024 - Day Four
Rasmus Hojgaard delivers Rory McIlroy more heartbreak, wins Irish Open

Top Clips

nbc_pl_2robmustoe_240915.jpg
Santo’s tactics worked to perfection v. Liverpool
nbc_golf_gc_thompsonzhang_240915.jpg
What Solheim Cup win means for Thompson, Zhang
nbc_pl_powermoment_240915__874969.jpg
Power’s IndyCar title hopes derailed by lap belt

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Solheim Cup - Final Round
‘Bitter’ Leona Maguire proves point by earning singles point
nbc_pl_powermoment_240915__874969.jpg
Alex Palou effectively clinches third IndyCar title after loose seat belt for Will Power
Amgen Irish Open Golf Championship 2024 - Day Four
Rasmus Hojgaard delivers Rory McIlroy more heartbreak, wins Irish Open

Top Clips

nbc_pl_2robmustoe_240915.jpg
Santo’s tactics worked to perfection v. Liverpool
nbc_golf_gc_thompsonzhang_240915.jpg
What Solheim Cup win means for Thompson, Zhang
nbc_pl_powermoment_240915__874969.jpg
Power’s IndyCar title hopes derailed by lap belt

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Gabriel was 'colossus' for Arsenal v. Tottenham

September 15, 2024 03:50 PM
Robbie Earle explains why Gabriel Magalhaes is his underappreciated performer of the week following his game-winning goal for Arsenal against Tottenham in Matchweek 4.
Up Next
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_240915.jpg
1:44
Santo’s tactics worked to perfection v. Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_mancity_240903.jpg
10:00
Is Haaland an ‘underappreciated player?’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_arsvbri_240903.jpg
8:47
Debating Rice’s controversial red card v. Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_bournemouth_240903.jpg
7:29
Bournemouth pull off dramatic comeback v. Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_livvmanu_240903.jpg
18:24
Slot’s changes ‘working brilliantly well’ so far
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_240901.jpg
0:46
Ndiaye is ‘a breath of fresh air for Everton’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robearle_240901.jpg
1:58
Gravenberch can be a ‘very important player’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2rliverpoolbrent_240827.jpg
9:15
Juxtaposing Slot’s tactics v. Klopp’s tactics
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2rbhamanunited_240827.jpg
9:21
Brighton punish Man Utd’s ‘unacceptable’ defending
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2rwolveschelsea_240827.jpg
8:56
Chelsea own ‘performance of the weekend’ v. Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2rastonvillaarsenal_240827.jpg
13:20
Raya already made ‘save of the season’ v. Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robearle_240825.jpg
1:38
Maresca’s Chelsea showed ‘very exciting signs’
Now Playing