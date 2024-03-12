Watch Now
Tottenham the Premier League's 'most fluid team'
Stephen Warnock and Robbie Mustoe share their thoughts on Tottenham's 4-0 rout of Aston Villa at Villa Park in Matchweek 28.
Ten Hag ‘is not the right man’ for Man United
Stephen Warnock and Robbie Mustoe examine Manchester United's performance in a 2-0 win against Everton and debate over the Red Devils' style of play under Erik ten Hag.
Arteta deserves credit for Havertz’s emergence
Stephen Warnock and Robbie Mustoe analyze Arsenal's win against Brentford and discuss the impact that Kai Havertz has had made recently under Mikel Arteta's tutelage.
Liverpool lifted by ‘Anfield factor’ v. Man City
Stephen Warnock and Robbie Mustoe dissect Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Manchester City and share their key takeaways from an entertaining draw at Anfield.
Unpacking Liverpool’s controversial win v. Forest
Tim Howard and Robbie Mustoe debate over the finish in Liverpool's controversial 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in Matchweek 27.
Man City played at ‘warp speed’ v. Man United
Tim Howard and Robbie Mustoe react to Manchester United's 3-1 defeat to Manchester City, the latter of who controlled most of the match against a defensive Red Devils side.
‘Pressure mounting’ on Pochettino at Chelsea
Tim Howard and Robbie Mustoe discuss the job Mauricio Pochettino is doing in his first season in charge at Chelsea, and debate over his future at the club as pressure continues to grow from a disgruntled fan base.
Manchester United were ‘awful’ in loss to Fulham
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their thoughts on Manchester United's lackluster performance in a 2-1 loss to Fulham at Old Trafford in Matchweek 26.
Phil Foden continues to step up for Man City
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss their key takeaways from Manchester City's 1-0 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in Matchweek 26.
Arsenal ‘almost perfect’ in 4-1 win v. Newcastle
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe react to Arsenal's impressive 4-1 victory over Newcastle United at the Emirates in Matchweek 26.
Liverpool’s Carabao Cup win ‘a massive statement’
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their main takeaways from Liverpool's thrilling victory over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.
Silva ‘has lots of upside’ as Fulham’s manager
Robbie Earle explains why Fulham manager Marco Silva is his underappreciated performer of the week following the Cottagers' upset win against Manchester United at Old Trafford.