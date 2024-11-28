Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 18 Cisse, Newcastle

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
Gold Glove shortstop Brandon Crawford announces retirement after 14 major league seasons
NCAA Basketball: Fort Myers Tip-Off-Championship Xavier at Michigan
Danny Wolf scores 20 and Michigan knocks off No. 22 Xavier 78-53
Fairleigh Dickinson v Connecticut
Bueckers, Fudd carry No. 2 UConn women to title in Bahamas with 73-60 win over No. 18 Ole Miss

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfshawksjets_241127.jpg
Has JSN surpassed Metcalf as SEA’s fantasy WR1?
nbc_roto_rfseaglesravens_241127.jpg
Can Eagles get passing game going vs. Ravens?
nbc_roto_rfscardsvikings_241127.jpg
What to make of Jefferson’s ‘quiet stat lines’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
Gold Glove shortstop Brandon Crawford announces retirement after 14 major league seasons
NCAA Basketball: Fort Myers Tip-Off-Championship Xavier at Michigan
Danny Wolf scores 20 and Michigan knocks off No. 22 Xavier 78-53
Fairleigh Dickinson v Connecticut
Bueckers, Fudd carry No. 2 UConn women to title in Bahamas with 73-60 win over No. 18 Ole Miss

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfshawksjets_241127.jpg
Has JSN surpassed Metcalf as SEA’s fantasy WR1?
nbc_roto_rfseaglesravens_241127.jpg
Can Eagles get passing game going vs. Ravens?
nbc_roto_rfscardsvikings_241127.jpg
What to make of Jefferson’s ‘quiet stat lines’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 18 Cisse, Newcastle

November 28, 2024 12:00 AM
Joe Prince-Wright revisits Papiss Cisse's incredible volley for Newcastle against Chelsea in 2012, calling it a goal the Senegalese forward will "always be remembered for."
Up Next
nbc_pst_livmc_241126.jpg
11:08
Liverpool v. Man City will be ‘absolutely massive’
Now Playing
nbc_pst_salahcontract_241126.jpg
12:16
Does Salah have a future at Liverpool?
Now Playing
nbc_pst_livrma_241126.jpg
8:52
What’s at stake for Liverpool against Real Madrid?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartb_241126.jpg
13:08
Unpacking Amorim’s Man United managerial debut
Now Playing
GettyImages-2186519842_copy.jpg
25:38
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 12
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kellywrightyparta_241126.jpg
24:45
Wright: Man City’s recruitment has ‘gone wrong’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartc_241126.jpg
13:36
Liverpool get a ‘wake-up call’ against Southampton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_genxmancity_241126.jpg
9:31
What’s wrong with Manchester City?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2rob_arsenalforest_241126.jpg
4:49
Arsenal back on track after dominant win v. Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robamorimmanumanager_241126.jpg
10:59
Amorim’s vision for Man United will take time
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robchelsealeicester_241126.jpg
8:51
Chelsea were ‘so good tactically’ v. Leicester
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robsalahleadsliverpool_241126.jpg
13:05
Liverpool show vulnerabilities in win over Saints
Now Playing