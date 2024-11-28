Watch Now
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 18 Cisse, Newcastle
Joe Prince-Wright revisits Papiss Cisse's incredible volley for Newcastle against Chelsea in 2012, calling it a goal the Senegalese forward will "always be remembered for."
Liverpool v. Man City will be ‘absolutely massive’
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola, and Andy Edwards preview the premier Matchweek 12 fixture between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield.
Does Salah have a future at Liverpool?
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola, and Andy Edwards have a roundtable discussion regarding Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool following his recent comments about his current contract situation.
What’s at stake for Liverpool against Real Madrid?
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola, and Andy Edwards preview Liverpool's Champions League showdown against Real Madrid at Anfield.
Unpacking Amorim’s Man United managerial debut
The Kelly & Wrighty crew unpack Ruben Amorim's managerial debut with Manchester United that resulted in a draw with Ipswich Town.
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 12
Relive the biggest moments from every Premier League fixture in Matchweek 12.
Wright: Man City’s recruitment has ‘gone wrong’
Ian Wright explains why he thinks Manchester City's recent skid is the result of poor transfer market strategies and recruitment.
Liverpool get a ‘wake-up call’ against Southampton
The Kelly & Wrighty crew debate over Liverpool's shaky performance in a 3-2 win against Southampton at St. Mary's in Matchweek 12.
What’s wrong with Manchester City?
The Generation xG crew takes a deep dive into Manchester City's most glaring issues following their 4-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad in Matchweek 12.
Arsenal back on track after dominant win v. Forest
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe highlight Arsenal's much-needed 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest to keep pace at the top of the table in Matchweek 12.
Amorim’s vision for Man United will take time
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe react to Ruben Amorim's first match as Manchester United manager in a draw against Ipswich Town in Matchweek 12.
Chelsea were ‘so good tactically’ v. Leicester
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe reflect on Chelsea's 2-1 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in Matchweek 12.