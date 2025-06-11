 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Open - Final Round
U.S. Open 2025 prize money: Full purse and winner’s payout revealed for Oakmont
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies
Giants at Rockies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 11
ncaa basketball
NCAA will allow coaches’ challenges in men’s and women’s basketball

Top Clips

nbc_roto_kdnextteam_250611.jpg
Durant next team odds: Spurs, Rockets, Knicks
nbc_roto_giannisnextteam_250611.jpg
Unpacking odds of Giannis returning to the Bucks
nbc_roto_okcindgm3_250611.jpg
Pacers won’t ‘have answers’ for Thunder in Game 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Open - Final Round
U.S. Open 2025 prize money: Full purse and winner’s payout revealed for Oakmont
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies
Giants at Rockies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 11
ncaa basketball
NCAA will allow coaches’ challenges in men’s and women’s basketball

Top Clips

nbc_roto_kdnextteam_250611.jpg
Durant next team odds: Spurs, Rockets, Knicks
nbc_roto_giannisnextteam_250611.jpg
Unpacking odds of Giannis returning to the Bucks
nbc_roto_okcindgm3_250611.jpg
Pacers won’t ‘have answers’ for Thunder in Game 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Top goal line clearances from 2024-25 PL season

June 11, 2025 10:39 AM
Relive some of the best defensive goal line clearances from the 2024-25 Premier League season.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_everygoaloftheseason_250609.jpg
13:47
Every Premier League goal of the season: 1992-2025
nbc_pl_scenestbestcomebacks_250609.jpg
13:54
Greatest comebacks of the 2024-25 PL season
nbc_pl_highestxg_250609.jpg
02:58
The highest xG misses of the 2024-25 PL season
nbc_pl_delapallgoals_250609.jpg
03:42
Every Delap goal scored during the PL season
nbc_pl_brembeumoallgoals_250607.jpg
09:42
Every Mbeumo goal scored during the PL season
defrosted.jpg
04:33
Palmer goals that get increasingly colder
GettyImages-2213412822_copy.jpg
15:32
Top counter-attack goals of the 2024-25 PL season
nbc_pl_fuljimenezallgoals_250605.jpg
10:05
Every Jimenez goal scored during the PL season
nbc_pl_cunhagoalsassists_250604.jpg
09:09
Every Cunha goal, assist from the PL season
nbc_pl_bestgoaleachteam_250603.jpg
08:14
Every team’s best goal from the PL season
nbc_pl_totallgoals_250529.jpg
19:48
Every Spurs goal scored during the 2024 PL season
nbc_pl_leiallgoals_250529.jpg
09:56
Every Leicester goal scored during the PL season
nbc_pl_wolallgoals_250529.jpg
16:16
Every Wolves goal scored during the 2024 PL season
nbc_pl_whuallgoals_250529.jpg
13:55
Every West Ham goal scored during the PL season
nbc_pl_southamptonallgoals_250529.jpg
12:00
Every Southampton goal scored during the PL season
nbc_pl_muallgoals_250529.jpg
13:06
Every Man United goal scored during the PL season
nbc_pl_fulhamallgoals_250529.jpg
16:51
Every Fulham goal scored during the 2024 PL season
nbc_pl_ipswichallgoals_250529.jpg
16:52
Every Ipswich goal scored during the ’24 PL season
nbc_pl_eveallgoals_250529.jpg
13:08
Every Everton goal scored during the ’24 PL season
nbc_pl_cpallgoals_250529_copy.jpg
15:11
Every Palace goal scored during the PL season
nbc_pl_avlallgoals_250529.jpg
17:50
Every Aston Villa goal scored during the PL season
nbc_pl_breearlygoals_250529.jpg
03:01
HLs: Brentford’s quickest goals of the PL season
nbc_pl_bhaallgoals_250529.jpg
20:17
Every Brighton goal scored during the PL season
nbc_pl_breallgoals_250529.jpg
20:31
Every Brentford goal scored during the PL season
nbc_pl_bouallgoals_250529.jpg
17:53
Every Bournemouth goal scored during the PL season
nbc_pl_nfallgoals_250529.jpg
18:04
Every Forest goal scored during the 2024 PL season
nbc_pl_newcastleallgoals_250529.jpg
20:38
Every Newcastle goal scored during the PL season
nbc_pl_bestofpensaves_250529.jpg
05:42
Best penalty saves during the 2024-25 PL season
nbc_pl_allredcardscomp_250528.jpg
30:57
Every red card from the 2024-25 PL season
nbc_pl_cheallgoals_250528.jpg
19:46
Every Chelsea goal scored during the ’24 PL season

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_kdnextteam_250611.jpg
02:10
Durant next team odds: Spurs, Rockets, Knicks
nbc_roto_giannisnextteam_250611.jpg
02:03
Unpacking odds of Giannis returning to the Bucks
nbc_roto_okcindgm3_250611.jpg
01:48
Pacers won’t ‘have answers’ for Thunder in Game 3
nbc_dps_thibodeau_250611.jpg
03:52
Thibodeau ‘taking the high road’ after Knicks exit
nbc_pft_stewartcontractv2_250611.jpg
07:51
Stewart blasts Bengals amid contract dispute
CookMclaurinPFT.jpg
04:37
Cook, McLaurin continue contract disputes
nbc_pft_diggsboat_250611.jpg
06:31
Unpacking Diggs’ comments regarding boat video
nbc_pft_sanderscamp_250611.jpg
04:51
Sanders ‘focused on the small things’ in offseason
nbc_pft_burrowonhendrickson_250611.jpg
06:28
Burrow admits Hendrickson dispute is a distraction
nbc_pft_cousinsdrama_250611.jpg
15:31
How will ATL handle ‘awkward’ Cousins situation?
nbc_pft_garretonrodgers_250611.jpg
03:30
Garrett looking to add Rodgers to QB ‘graveyard’
nbc_pft_rodgerstomlin_250611.jpg
08:35
Tomlin a ‘big reason’ Rodgers signed with Steelers
nbc_pft_rodgersdebut_250611.jpg
08:15
Rodgers makes Steelers debut at mandatory minicamp
nbc_pft_rodgersdistractions_250611.jpg
05:28
Will Rodgers stop bringing distractions with PIT?
nbc_pft_rodgersonpitt_250611.jpg
07:27
How will Rodgers mesh with new teammates in PIT?
nbc_pft_steelerssuccess_250611.jpg
12:33
What will define success for Steelers in 2025?
nbc_soccer_usmtswitzhl_250610.jpg
12:09
Highlights: USMNT vs. Switzerland (En Español)
nbc_soccer_switzgoal4_250610.jpg
01:03
Manzambi powers in a fourth goal against USMNT
nbc_soccer_switzgoal3_250610.jpg
01:19
Embolo puts back the rebound against USMNT
nbc_soccer_switzgoal2_250610.jpg
01:15
Aebischer taps in another goal against USMNT
nbc_golf_johnsonwagner17_250610.jpg
07:00
Wagner analyzes treacherous Oakmont No. 17
nbc_soccer_suigoal1_250610.jpg
01:06
Ndoye slots in the opening goal against USMNT
nbc_golf_mattvogt_250610.jpg
08:21
Vogt ‘indebted’ to Oakmont for opportunities
nbc_golf_scottieschefllerdesktalk_250610.jpg
09:34
Is Scheffler ‘the best competitor’ since Tiger?
nbc_golf_scottieschefflerpressconference_250610.jpg
15:22
Rest vital for Scheffler in U.S. Open preparation
nbc_golf_titleistrai_v2_250610.jpg
01:30
Rai honors family when marking his Titleist ball
nbc_golf_titleistclarkv3_250610.jpg
01:21
Clark’s superstition with his Pro V1x ball number
nbc_golf_walkandtalk_250609.jpg
12:43
Johnson, Rahm provide insight on Oakmont’s demands
nbc_cbb_gtownsorbercomp_250610.jpg
02:17
Sorber’s highlights from Georgetown’s 24-25 season
nbc_roto_jaxonsmithnjigba_250610.jpg
01:23
JSN lining up outside could hurt fantasy outlook