Top News

ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships - Colorado Springs
Bradie Tennell to miss figure skating season with injury
Peter Seidler
Padres owner Seidler, who spent big in pursuit of a World Series title, dies at 63
New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys
Week 10 DFS DraftKings Milly Maker Breakdown
Top Clips

nbc_roto_davidvgibbs_231114.jpg
Gibbs gets heavy usage in Montgomery’s return
nbc_roto_kylermurray_231114.jpg
What are fantasy expectations for Murray?
nbc_golf_gt_billhorschelint_231114.jpg
Horschel talks gaining control, Tour partnerships

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships - Colorado Springs
Bradie Tennell to miss figure skating season with injury
Peter Seidler
Padres owner Seidler, who spent big in pursuit of a World Series title, dies at 63
New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys
Week 10 DFS DraftKings Milly Maker Breakdown
Top Clips

nbc_roto_davidvgibbs_231114.jpg
Gibbs gets heavy usage in Montgomery’s return
nbc_roto_kylermurray_231114.jpg
What are fantasy expectations for Murray?
nbc_golf_gt_billhorschelint_231114.jpg
Horschel talks gaining control, Tour partnerships

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top goals, skills & saves: Matchweek 12 (2023-24)

November 14, 2023 01:23 PM
Enjoy the best goals, saves and most eye-catching bits of skill from Matchweek 12 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
nbc_pl_sanchezjpwintv_231112.jpg
4:21
Sanchez believes Chelsea can qualify for CL
nbc_pl_earleonsolanke_231112.jpg
1:07
Why Solanke is Bournemouth’s unsung hero
nbc_pl_warnockondiaby_231112.jpg
1:07
Diaby has ‘taken pressure off’ Watkins, McGinn
MicrosoftTeams-image_(65).png
4:21
How Wolves exposed Spurs’ defensive liabilities
nbc_pl_pochintv_231112_1920x1080_2281773123800.jpg
3:52
Pochettino: Palmer is a ‘playmaker’
nbc_pl_sterlingpalmerintv_231112_1920x1080_2281770051944.jpg
3:07
Sterling, Palmer recap Chelsea’s draw v. Man City
nbc_pl_emeryintv_231112_1920x1080_2281773123737.jpg
3:22
Emery pleased with Villa’s control against Fulham
nbc_pl_kloopintv_231112_1920x1080_2281769027937.jpg
4:17
Klopp praises Nunez’s work rate v. Brentford
nbc_pl_rodriintv_231112_1920x1080_2281771587854.jpg
2:16
Rodri ‘exhausted’ after City’s 4-4 draw v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_moyesintv_231112_1920x1080_2281771075593.jpg
2:09
Moyes ‘thrilled’ to hear final whistle v. Forest
nbc_pl_pepintv_231112_1920x1080_2281773123655.jpg
2:21
Guardiola: Chelsea ‘are a fantastic team’
MicrosoftTeams-image_(63).png
6:09
Lowe Down: Man City ‘are gonna run away’ with PL
