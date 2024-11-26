 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cfb_uscuclalitesv2_241123.jpg
Notre Dame at USC Best Bet: Odds, Predictions, Recent Stats, and Trends for November 30th
nbc_cfb_alaosudisc_241124.jpg
Projecting the new College Football Playoff rankings as the regular season nears its end
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Regression Files Week 13: Can Addison keep up his recent production?

Top Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughbros_241126.jpg
John Harbaugh believes brother is the ‘best’ coach
nbc_pl_update_241125.jpg
PL Update: West Ham cruise past Newcastle
nbc_pl_mw12allgoals_241125.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 12

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cfb_uscuclalitesv2_241123.jpg
Notre Dame at USC Best Bet: Odds, Predictions, Recent Stats, and Trends for November 30th
nbc_cfb_alaosudisc_241124.jpg
Projecting the new College Football Playoff rankings as the regular season nears its end
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Regression Files Week 13: Can Addison keep up his recent production?

Top Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughbros_241126.jpg
John Harbaugh believes brother is the ‘best’ coach
nbc_pl_update_241125.jpg
PL Update: West Ham cruise past Newcastle
nbc_pl_mw12allgoals_241125.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 12

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Top Premier League saves from Matchweek 12

November 26, 2024 09:05 AM
Relive the best saves from Matchweek 12 of the 2024-25 Premier League season.
Up Next
nbc_pl_update_241125.jpg
3:06
PL Update: West Ham cruise past Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mw12allgoals_241125.jpg
15:02
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 12
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newwhu_241125.jpg
9:07
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. West Ham Matchweek 12
Now Playing
nbc_pl_paquetaintv_241125.jpg
1:42
Paqueta details WHU’s togetherness v. Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newwhupostmatch_241125.jpg
3:09
West Ham set new standard in win over Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_whugoal2_241125.jpg
1:23
Wan-Bissaka doubles West Ham’s lead over Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_whugoal1_241125.jpg
1:04
Soucek heads West Ham 1-0 in front of Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_supporterspotlight_241125.jpg
0:51
West Ham fandom strengthens the Jensen’s marriage
Now Playing
nbc_pl_salahdiscussion_241125.jpg
4:35
Salah’s contract comments are ‘very calculated’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_tactics_241125.jpg
2:26
How Manchester United attack in Amorim’s system
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiesearleua_241124.jpg
2:06
Brighton’s Joao Pedro is a ‘star in the making’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiesmustoeua_241124.jpg
1:33
Southampton’s Dibling has ‘quite the future’
Now Playing