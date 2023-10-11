Watch Now
Tottenham's title credentials will be tested
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Tim Sherwood and Mayowa Quadri continue to be impressed by Tottenham's early season surge and wonder when they will face their first test as bona fide title contenders.
Salah share his life experiences with refugees
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah reflects on what has made him successful both on and off the pitch as he speaks with refugees as part of the LFC Foundation.
How Arsenal, Arteta’s tactics reversed City curse
Leon Osman and Glenn Hoddle outline what surprised them in Arsenal and Manchester City's showdown at the Emirates and how Mikel Arteta finally earned his first win over Pep Guardiola.
Arsenal’s win over City opens title race v. Spurs
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Tim Sherwood and Mayowa Quadri debate how the Premier League title race is shaping up after Arsenal handed Man City a second straight defeat to keep pace with first-place archrivals Tottenham.
How Maddison is filling Kane’s boots for Tottenham
Leon Osman, Glenn Hoddle and Leroy Rosenior dive into James Maddison's talismanic role for Tottenham and how he has helped fill the massive hole left by Harry Kane's departure.
Do Man United’s stars want to play for the badge?
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Tim Sherwood and Mayowa Quadri discuss what Manchester United should take away from their dramatic, late 2-1 win over Brentford.
Analyzing Brighton and Liverpool’s frantic draw
Leon Osman, Glenn Hoddle and Leroy Rosenior weren't surprised to see a four-goal thriller at the Amex, and they explain how Brighton and Liverpool's tactical styles meshed to produce a 2-2 draw.
Every Beckham free kick goal in the Premier League
Look back on every single free kick goal from the set piece legend David Beckham from his Premier League career.
Top goals, skills and saves: Matchweek 8 (2023-24)
Enjoy the best goals, saves and most eye-catching bits of skill from Matchweek 8 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Liverpool have ‘a vulnerability’ that needs fixing
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe analyze Liverpool's back-and-forth affair with Brighton at the Amex, and discuss the outlook for both teams in terms of challenging for European positioning.
Are Tottenham the biggest surprise of the season?
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss Tottenham's hot run of form to start the Premier League season following their win over Luton Town, where the team overcame adversity to pick up three points.
Martinelli reacts to ‘great moment’ beating City
Joe Prince-Wright catches up with Gabriel Martinelli immediately following Arsenal's 1-0 victory over Manchester City at the Emirates.