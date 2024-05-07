 Skip navigation
Drew Bannister
St. Louis Blues remove interim tag and name Drew Bannister full-time coach
Paula Badosa
Badosa shows signs of her old form in a win over Andreeva at the Italian Open
Jonas Vingegaard
Tour champion Jonas Vingegaard still hopes to be in ‘top shape’ for this year’s race after bad crash

nbc_pl_genxgpartc_240507.jpg
Liverpool ‘ran away with it’ in blowout win v. TOT
nbc_fnia_storytime_v2_240507.jpg
FNIA Storytime: Breaking down Tom Brady’s roast
nbc_pl_2robsonliverpool_240507.jpg
Salah ‘was a different human being’ v. Tottenham

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Will Man City slip up to open door for Arsenal?

May 7, 2024 12:10 PM
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Tim Sherwood, and Darren Lewis have a roundtable discussion regarding the Premier League Run In, and assess Manchester City's chances to close out the season without dropping points.
nbc_pl_genxgpartc_240507.jpg
7:34
Liverpool ‘ran away with it’ in blowout win v. TOT
nbc_pl_2robsonliverpool_240507.jpg
12:52
Salah ‘was a different human being’ v. Tottenham
nbc_pl_2robsonhaaland_240507.jpg
7:30
Manchester City ‘blasted past’ Wolves
nbc_pl_arsenalstaytop_240507.jpg
9:04
Rice is ‘a different class’ for Arsenal
nbc_pl_plupdate_240506.jpg
3:56
PL Update: Crystal Palace pummel Manchester United
nbc_pl_mutenhagintv_240506.jpg
4:30
Ten Hag ‘very disappointed’ in performance v. CP
nbc_pl_mueriksenintv_240506.jpg
1:20
Eriksen praises fans for support v. Palace
nbc_pl_everygoalmw36_v2_240506.jpg
11:43
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 36
nbc_pl_ezeandoliseintv_240506.jpg
1:31
Eze: Palace ‘not surprised’ with win v. Man United
nbc_pl_cpvmureax_240506.jpg
3:15
‘Incredible’ Crystal Palace dominate Man United
nbc_pl_cpvmuhilites_240506.jpg
11:38
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Man United MWK 36
nbc_pl_cpolise2ndgoal_240506.jpg
1:31
Olise’s belter puts Palace 4-0 up v. Man United
