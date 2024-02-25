Watch Now
Neto 'attracting a lot of interest' from PL clubs
David Ornstein joins Ahmed Fareed to discuss Pedro Neto's future at Wolves as his stellar season under Gary O'Neil continues to attract headlines and interest from other Premier League clubs.
Report: Liverpool considering Nagelsmann
David Ornstein joins Ahmed Fareed to discuss the latest news regarding Liverpool's search for a new sporting director, and their search of a new manager this summer.
PL Update: Arsenal demolish Newcastle
Ahmed Fareed, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard recap an action-packed Saturday slate, including Arsenal's rout of Newcastle, Fulham's upset at Old Trafford, Manchester City's win over Bournemouth, and more.
Is Newcastle’s season ‘slipping away?’
Ahmed Fareed, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard discuss the bigger picture at Newcastle United following an embarrassing 4-1 loss to Arsenal.
Howe: ‘Bad mistakes’ punished Newcastle v. Arsenal
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe explains what went wrong for his side in a 4-1 blowout loss to Arsenal in Matchweek 26.
Glasner reacts to first win as Palace manager
Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner shares his thoughts on his side's performance in a 3-0 win against Burnley in his first match in charge of the Eagles.
Ten Hag: Man United ‘should have’ beat Fulham
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag sounds off following his side's 2-1 defeat to Fulham at Old Trafford.
Arteta: Arsenal ‘a joy’ to watch against Newcastle
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to the media following his side's 4-1 drubbing of Newcastle at the Emirates.
Guardiola: Man City players are ‘so competitive’
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praises his players for their performance against Bournemouth in Matchweek 26.
Arsenal’s focus ‘needs to be’ on Premier League
Ahmed Fareed, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard react to Arsenal's 4-1 win over Newcastle and discuss how the Gunners should approach the final stretch of the season.
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Newcastle Matchweek 26
Relive Arsenal's 4-1 demolition of Newcastle where goals from Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz helped guide the Gunners to a crucial three points at the Emirates in Matchweek 26.
Willock’s header reduces deficit to Arsenal to 4-1
Joe Willock gets Newcastle on the board as he scores against his former team late in the second half to reduce the Magpies' deficit to 4-1 against Arsenal at the Emirates.