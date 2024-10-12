 Skip navigation
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 6 of 2024 season
Penn State vs. USC football
No. 4 Penn State rallies back to beat USC 33-30 in overtime on TE Tyler Warren’s record day
Ewers returns as No. 1 Texas beats No. 18 Oklahoma 34-3 in 1st Red River Rivalry game as SEC members

Top Clips

Freeman details Notre Dame’s approach to delay
Clemson looks like ACC’s best after blowout win
Upsets reflect a new era of college football

Alabama is 'nowhere near' CFP ready

October 12, 2024 06:28 PM
The College Countdown crew do a temperature check on Alabama after the team just narrowly defeated South Carolina in Week 7, 27-25.