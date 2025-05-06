 Skip navigation
GOLF: AUG 18 PGA FedExCup Playoffs - FedEx St. Jude Championship
Top-70 player, sidelined with muscle tears, to make season debut at Truist Championship
AUTO: MAR 16 NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400
Daytona won’t host NASCAR’s Championship Weekend but what other tracks might?
2023 PGA Championship - Round One
Keegan Bradley hosting Ryder Cup dinner – with two LIV invitees

nbc_smx_biggestmomentsdenver_250506.jpg
Supercross 2025: Denver biggest moments
nbc_roto_evancarter_250506.jpg
What to expect from Carter upon return to Rangers
nbc_roto_yordanalvarez_250506.jpg
Astros hope Álvarez ‘gets it right’ with IL stint

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
GOLF: AUG 18 PGA FedExCup Playoffs - FedEx St. Jude Championship
Top-70 player, sidelined with muscle tears, to make season debut at Truist Championship
AUTO: MAR 16 NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400
Daytona won’t host NASCAR’s Championship Weekend but what other tracks might?
2023 PGA Championship - Round One
Keegan Bradley hosting Ryder Cup dinner – with two LIV invitees

nbc_smx_biggestmomentsdenver_250506.jpg
Supercross 2025: Denver biggest moments
nbc_roto_evancarter_250506.jpg
What to expect from Carter upon return to Rangers
nbc_roto_yordanalvarez_250506.jpg
Astros hope Álvarez ‘gets it right’ with IL stint

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Knicks, Nuggets make huge Game 1 comebacks

May 6, 2025 01:49 PM
Dan Patrick breaks down the Game 1 comebacks from the New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets in the conference semifinals, discussing the Boston Celtics' poor shooting night and more.

nbc_dps_gilbertarenasinterview_250506.jpg
17:45
Arenas accepts Patrick’s ‘Hall of Very Good’ bid
nbc_dps_emerickintv_250506.jpg
16:25
Emrick: Ovechkin ‘never stopped playing his game’
nbc_dps_analytics_250506.jpg
05:23
Celtics ‘overruled’ by analytics in Game 1 loss
nbc_dps_dponjamesharden_250505.jpg
12:18
Harden’s legacy complicated by Game 7 ‘no-shows’
nbc_dps_dpongreggpopovich_250505.jpg
06:31
Popovich stepping down as head coach of Spurs
nbc_dps_jimjacksonintv_250505.jpg
19:12
Jackson: Nuggets have great chance against Thunder
lukalakersespn.jpg
14:01
MacMahon: Luka committed to winning in Los Angeles
nbc_dps_davidconeinterview_250502.jpg
15:06
Cone: Judge is ‘no doubt’ the best hitter in MLB
nbc_dps_knickspistonsrecap_250502.jpg
03:28
Pistons made a mistake letting Brunson go for win
nbc_dps_rebeccalowe_250502.jpg
07:10
Kentucky Derby is ‘one big party’
nbc_dps_vincentgoodwill_250502.jpg
14:52
NYK face tall task vs. BOS after eliminating DET
nbc_dps_dpsourcedraftprankcalls_250501.jpg
07:11
NFL draft prank calls highlight security issue
nbc_dps_simms_250501.jpg
14:59
Simms unpacks Ward, Sanders’ situations
nbc_dps_dave_250501.jpg
10:17
Lakers roster is ‘incomplete’ even with Doncic
nbc_dps_buckspacersrecap_250430.jpg
10:13
Giannis reacted with ‘class’ after confrontation
nbc_dps_charlesbarkley_250430.jpg
19:44
Barkley lauds Giannis’ restraint after elimination
nbc_dps_rosstucker_250430.jpg
13:41
Sanders shows why draft process is vital for QBs
nbc_dps_lukedecock_250430.jpg
10:32
UNC’s brand ‘at stake’ amid Belichick drama
rodgerstomlin.jpg
18:48
Steelers ‘feel good’ about Rodgers situation
nbc_dps_peterose_250429.jpg
06:05
Manfred plans to rule on request to end Rose ban
nbc_dps_shadeursanders_250428.jpg
10:55
Sanders ‘needed’ honesty during NFL draft process
nbc_dps_cavaliersheat_250429.jpg
03:37
Heat ‘went south quickly’ in season-ending loss
nbc_dps_timleglerinterview_250428.jpg
16:18
Legler ‘not sure’ Luka is over shock of trade
nbc_dps_dponshedeursandersv2_250428.jpg
08:45
What led to Sanders’ surprising weekend?
redick.jpg
06:54
Patrick: Redick tired Lakers out in G4 vs. Wolves
dps_broncos.jpg
16:56
Clark: DEN building toward Super Bowl contention
nbc_dps_tompelissero_250425.jpg
14:34
QBs top storylines entering NFL draft Day 2
tyler_shough.jpg
13:09
Riddick: Shough will ‘surprise’ the entire NFL
nbc_dps_joethomas_250425.jpg
14:20
Thomas conflicted over Browns passing on Hunter
nbc_dps_shedeursanders_250425.jpg
05:05
Sanders ‘got humbled’ falling out of Round 1

nbc_smx_biggestmomentsdenver_250506.jpg
11:34
Supercross 2025: Denver biggest moments
nbc_roto_evancarter_250506.jpg
01:38
What to expect from Carter upon return to Rangers
nbc_roto_yordanalvarez_250506.jpg
01:18
Astros hope Álvarez ‘gets it right’ with IL stint
nbc_roto_zayflowers_250506.jpg
01:39
Flowers can take another step forward for Ravens
nbc_roto_brianrobinson_250506.jpg
01:37
Robinson reportedly a ‘surprising’ trade candidate
nbc_roto_imanaga_250506.jpg
01:37
Cubs place Imanaga on IL with hamstring strain
nbc_dlb_nuggetsthunder_250506.jpg
14:31
Analyzing Nuggets-Thunder Game 1 final moments
nbc_dlb_panthersplayoffs_250506.jpg
14:03
Assessing Bennett’s hit on Stolarz in Game 1
nbc_pl_2robkdb_250506.jpg
06:42
Are City making a mistake letting De Bruyne go?
nbc_pl_2robarsbou_250506.jpg
10:52
Is Arteta’s ‘ego’ to blame for loss to Cherries?
nbc_pl_2robnewcastle_250506.jpg
04:51
Newcastle failed to ‘bully’ Brighton in draw
nbc_pl_2robscheliv_250506.jpg
08:44
Takeaways from Chelsea’s win over Liverpool
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartc_250506.jpg
04:48
Man United have ‘all their eggs’ in Europa League
nbc_pl_kellywrightyparta_250506.jpg
26:52
Wright: TAA’s departure is ‘quite emotional’
mpx_celtics.jpg
03:51
Celtics’ style of play was ‘unwatchable’ in Game 1
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartb_250506.jpg
19:17
Wright: Palmer is ‘amazing’ but consistency is key
nbc_cyc_vueltastage3hl_250506.jpg
21:13
Highlights: La Vuelta Femenina 2025, Stage 3
nbc_roto_denverokc_250506.jpg
02:04
Nuggets can keep things close again vs. Thunder
nbc_pl_netbusters_250506.jpg
25:45
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 35
nbc_roto_nykboston_250506.jpg
01:57
How to bet NYK-BOS series after Game 1 thriller
nbc_roto_gswminnestoa_250506.jpg
01:26
Take the under on Hield’s player prop in Game 1
nbc_roto_clevelandpacers_250506.jpg
01:46
Target Mitchell in ‘bounce-back’ spot vs. Pacers
nbc_bte_psgarsenal_250506.jpg
01:39
Expect PSG to survive low-scoring game v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_genxmaresca_250506.jpg
11:47
How Maresca’s system suits Chelsea
nbc_pl_genxbournemouth_250506.jpg
07:16
How Bournemouth’s set pieces fooled Arsenal
nbc_pl_genxcunha_250506.jpg
10:56
PL Masterclass: Matheus Cunha
nbc_bte_nbafinalsmvp_250506.jpg
02:35
SGA, Jokic lead early Finals MVP best bets
nbc_pft_trivia_250506.jpg
04:02
PFT Trivia: Longest-tenured coaches behind Tomlin
nbc_pft_johnlynchnil_250506.jpg
02:27
49ers GM Lynch highlights positives of NIL
saban_trump.jpg
06:47
Report: Trump considering NIL executive order