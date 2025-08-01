What's the 'magic number' for McLaurin?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: JUL 31 Rays at Yankees
Yankees at Marlins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 1
Los Angeles Angels v New York Mets
Giants at Mets Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 1
Athletics v Cleveland Guardians
Twins at Guardians Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 1

Top Clips

oly_sww200br_worlds_underwater_katedouglass_250801.jpg
Underwater Cam: Douglass 200m breast world title
oly_sww200br_worlds_MC_katedouglass_250801.jpg
Douglass’s medal ceremony from 200m breaststroke
oly_swm4x200f_worlds_greatbritain_250801.jpg
Great Britain dominant in men’s 4x200m free relay

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: JUL 31 Rays at Yankees
Yankees at Marlins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 1
Los Angeles Angels v New York Mets
Giants at Mets Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 1
Athletics v Cleveland Guardians
Twins at Guardians Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 1

Top Clips

oly_sww200br_worlds_underwater_katedouglass_250801.jpg
Underwater Cam: Douglass 200m breast world title
oly_sww200br_worlds_MC_katedouglass_250801.jpg
Douglass’s medal ceremony from 200m breaststroke
oly_swm4x200f_worlds_greatbritain_250801.jpg
Great Britain dominant in men’s 4x200m free relay

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

What's the 'magic number' for McLaurin?

August 1, 2025 09:49 AM
Louis Riddick joins the Dan Patrick Show to share his reaction to Terry McLaurin requesting a trade from the Washington Commanders amid a standoff over a new long-term contract.

Related Videos

nbc_dps_mclaurintraderequest_250801.jpg
04:21
Patrick: Washington Commanders ‘need’ McLaurin
nbc_dps_justinherbertinterview_250731.jpg
10:49
Herbert: ‘Everyone loves to play’ for Harbaugh
nbc_dps_philipriversinterview_250731.jpg
14:09
Rivers ‘excited’ for Chargers, Herbert in 2025
nbc_dps_ccsabathiainterview_250731.jpg
12:41
Sabathia ‘feels good’ after Hall of Fame induction
nbc_dps_dponshedeursanders_250730.jpg
07:52
How much time will Browns give Sanders, Gabriel?
nbc_dps_ianrapoport_250730.jpg
13:56
Broncos should be ‘more ready’ for success in 2025
nbc_dps_travishunter_250730.jpg
03:20
Jags’ Hunter gives himself ‘The Unicorn’ nickname
nbc_dps_dponlukadoncic_250729.jpg
05:54
Patrick: 2025-2026 will be Doncic’s biggest year
camwarddps.jpg
12:27
Ward is ‘clear and obvious’ Titans starting QB
nbc_dps_herberttalk_250729.jpg
01:19
Should Herbert run more for the Chargers?
justinjeffersoncamp.jpg
01:22
Jefferson, Watt among ‘most unlosable’ NFL players
nbc_dps_brycecontroversy_250729.jpg
06:26
Exchange with Manfred ‘embarrassing’ for Harper
nbc_dps_deioncancer_250729.jpg
03:31
Deion reveals he is cancer-free after surgery
nbc_dps_nflhopemeter_250728.jpg
10:51
NFL teams with ‘varying degrees’ of hope in 2025
nbc_dps_halloffame_250728.jpg
08:22
Sabathia, Ichiro shine in Hall of Fame speeches
gronk.jpg
14:53
Gronk: NFL is a daily ‘battle against yourself’
nbc_dps_christophermcdonaldinterview_250725.jpg
09:55
McDonald reprising iconic ‘Happy Gilmore’ role
nbc_dps_derrickhenryinterview_250725.jpg
12:22
Henry doesn’t anticipate Saban returning to coach
nbc_dps_jimmygrahaminterview_250725.jpg
13:45
Graham: Not getting to the Super Bowl ‘eats at me’
nbc_dps_jasongarrettinterview_250724.jpg
19:23
Garrett weighs in on Parsons deal, training camp
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterviewv2_250724.jpg
05:38
Evaluating Jets options if Fields is out long-term
nbc_dps_micahparsons_250724.jpg
10:59
Analyzing Parsons, Hendrickson contract disputes
nbc_dps_nicksabandiscussion_250724.jpg
07:22
Would Saban returning to NFL coaching make sense?
nbc_dps_tennesseetitansqbdiscussion_250724.jpg
04:25
What should expectations for Ward be with Titans?
nbc_dps_jctretterinterview_250722.jpg
16:19
Tretter speaks on collusion case, NFLPA’s future
jerry_jones_720.jpg
09:14
Jones’ contract remarks on Parsons ‘unnecessary’
nbc_dps_dponcowboysandbengals_250722.jpg
12:52
Hendrickson saga brings CIN ‘unwanted attention’
nbc_dps_richlernerinterviewv2_250721.jpg
19:08
Is Scottie Scheffler comparable to Tiger Woods?
nbc_dps_albertbreerinterviewv2_250721.jpg
16:42
Would Saban consider returning to NFL coaching?
nbc_dps_dponscottiescheffler_250721.jpg
08:42
Why Scheffler deserves praise for being himself

Latest Clips

oly_sww200br_worlds_underwater_katedouglass_250801.jpg
02:27
Underwater Cam: Douglass 200m breast world title
oly_sww200br_worlds_MC_katedouglass_250801.jpg
05:18
Douglass’s medal ceremony from 200m breaststroke
oly_swm4x200f_worlds_greatbritain_250801.jpg
12:59
Great Britain dominant in men’s 4x200m free relay
nbc_pft_hofstandards_250801.jpg
02:08
Pro Football Hall of Fame could use ‘upper room’
nbc_pft_rogergoodell_250801.jpg
07:44
Goodell: ‘No excuses’ for those senseless acts
nbc_pft_mclaurintraderequest_v2_250801.jpg
11:10
McLaurin wanting a trade ‘adds to the distraction’
nbc_pft_tombrady_250801.jpg
09:51
Brady responds to Scheffler’s views on motivation
nbc_pft_jaydendaniels_250801.jpg
02:59
Why Daniels is ‘the real deal’ entering year two
oly_sww200br_worlds_katedouglass_250801.jpg
07:43
Douglass sets new American and championship record
nbc_pft_musburger_250801.jpg
14:09
PFT Draft: Most iconic sports voices
oly_swm200bk_worlds_hubertkos_250801.jpg
07:14
Kos follows up Olympic gold with world title
nbc_pft_treylance_250801.jpg
05:06
Lance ‘passed the eyeball test’ in HOF game
oly_swm200br_worlds_qinhaiyang_250801.jpg
08:37
Qin collects second gold at worlds in 200m breast
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250801.jpg
11:25
Cowboys must call Parsons’ agent to finalize deal
nbc_pft_guaranteeddeals_250801.jpg
11:27
What NFLPA needs out of their next leader
oly_sww200bk_worlds_clairecurzan_250801.jpg
07:21
Curzan, Smith qualify for worlds 200m back final
oly_sww100f_worlds_marritsteenbergen__250801.jpg
08:00
Steenberben wins 100m free over O’Callaghan, Huske
wnba_mpx.jpg
02:40
Highlights: Valkyries hold off Mystics
nbc_snf_lacdetlitesv3_250731.jpg
46
Highlights: Chargers smack Lions in Canton
nbc_snf_hutchinsonint_250731.jpg
03:45
Hutchinson ‘can’t wait’ for return to field
nbc_snf_lanceint_250731.jpg
01:00
Lance makes statement for Chargers’ QB2 spot
nbc_snf_hofintcomps_250731.jpg
07:45
Hall of fame inductees are in ‘football heaven’
hurts.jpg
04:28
Cowboys-Eagles, Ravens-Bills kick off NFL season
nbc_snf_laclancetd_250731.jpg
17
Lance throws his second TD of night in Canton
nbc_golf_kornferryutahrd1hl_250731.jpg
07:09
Highlights: Utah Championship, First Round
nbc_nfl_lacint_250731.jpg
01:09
Rookie Reed makes impression with INT
nbc_snf_lacdisslytd_250731.jpg
41
Lance floats first TD of 2025 to Dissly
nbc_nfl_kickofffumble_250731.jpg
02:46
The first play of the NFL season is... a fumble
nbc_fnia_goodellint_250731.jpg
06:24
Goodell reflects on shooting outside NFL offices
nbc_fnia_afcwestdiscussion_250731.jpg
01:26
Can the Chargers dethrone the Chiefs in AFC West?