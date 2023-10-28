The moment South Africa won the Rugby World Cup

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Notre Dame crushes Pittsburgh in all facets as Irish defense creates its own points for second straight game
Douglas Farmer
,
Douglas Farmer
,
Kaori Sakamoto wins Skate Canada with world’s top score this season
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Lara Gut-Behrami rallies to win Alpine skiing World Cup opener
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
Xfinity race at Martinsville turns into pile-up
Every South Africa try from 2023 Rugby World Cup
Notre Dame extends massive lead with a pick-six
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Notre Dame crushes Pittsburgh in all facets as Irish defense creates its own points for second straight game
Douglas Farmer
,
Douglas Farmer
,
Kaori Sakamoto wins Skate Canada with world’s top score this season
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Lara Gut-Behrami rallies to win Alpine skiing World Cup opener
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
Xfinity race at Martinsville turns into pile-up
Every South Africa try from 2023 Rugby World Cup
Notre Dame extends massive lead with a pick-six
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
The moment South Africa won the Rugby World Cup
October 28, 2023 05:18 PM
Watch the final minutes of South Africa's tight Rugby World Cup final win over New Zealand.
Close Ad