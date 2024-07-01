Highlights: 2024 Tour de France, Stage 3

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Richard Bland wins second straight major, prevailing in Monday playoff at U.S. Senior Open
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
The Open Championship field is a big one, projecting at over 156 players
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Updated Solheim Cup standings for Americans, Europeans
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Top Clips
Bensel Jr. reflects on sinking back-to-back aces
What Darbon’s appointment means for golf’s future
Stickney breaks world record at Paralympic Trials
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Richard Bland wins second straight major, prevailing in Monday playoff at U.S. Senior Open
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
The Open Championship field is a big one, projecting at over 156 players
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Updated Solheim Cup standings for Americans, Europeans
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Top Clips
Bensel Jr. reflects on sinking back-to-back aces
What Darbon’s appointment means for golf’s future
Stickney breaks world record at Paralympic Trials
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: 2024 Tour de France, Stage 3
July 1, 2024 12:44 PM
Watch highlights from Stage 2 of the 2024 Tour de France, a 230.8 km journey from Plaisance to Turin.
Close Ad