Top News

Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage14crash_230715.jpg
Carlos Rodriguez wins Tour de France stage 14; Pogacar move on Vingegaard stifled by motorbikes
AUTO: JUL 17 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301
Sunday New Hampshire NASCAR Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather

Top Clips

nbc_oly_w10k_katiegrimesfinish_230715.jpg
Grimes clinches 2024 U.S. Olympic team spot
nbc_cyc_tour21ep5_230715.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2023, Episode 5
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyimprovements_230714.jpg
McIlroy is own biggest obstacle against conditions

Watch Now

Tour de France Stage 14 mass crash pauses race

July 15, 2023 11:18 AM
Stage 14 of the 2023 Tour de France came to a halt just 6km in, after a multi-rider pileup affected nearly 50 riders and caused Louis Meintjes and Antonio Pedrero to abandon the race.