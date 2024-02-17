 Skip navigation
SWIM-WORLD-2024
2024 World Swimming Championships Results
SWIM-WORLD-2024
Claire Curzan completes backstroke sweep at swimming worlds
ISU World Cup Short Track - Gdansk
Kristen Santos-Griswold joins Apolo Ohno in U.S. short track history book

nbc_pl_avlfulehl_240217.jpg
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Aston Villa Matchweek 25
nbc_pl_nfhudsonodoigoal_240217.jpg
Hudson-Odoi secures Forest’s win v. West Ham
nbc_pl_newgoalritchie_240217.jpg
Ritchie equalizes for Newcastle v. Bournemouth

SWIM-WORLD-2024
2024 World Swimming Championships Results
SWIM-WORLD-2024
Claire Curzan completes backstroke sweep at swimming worlds
ISU World Cup Short Track - Gdansk
Kristen Santos-Griswold joins Apolo Ohno in U.S. short track history book

nbc_pl_avlfulehl_240217.jpg
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Aston Villa Matchweek 25
nbc_pl_nfhudsonodoigoal_240217.jpg
Hudson-Odoi secures Forest’s win v. West Ham
nbc_pl_newgoalritchie_240217.jpg
Ritchie equalizes for Newcastle v. Bournemouth

Santos-Griswold, Stoddard finish top three in 1500

February 17, 2024 11:16 AM
Kristen Santos-Griswold took home first while Corinne Stoddard took home third for Team USA in a short track speed skating World Cup in Gdańsk.