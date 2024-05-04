Vahva finishes strong in the Derby City Distaff

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Previewing the 150th Kentucky Derby: Updated Odds and Analysis for Each Horse
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
LIVE: Monster Energy Supercross Round 16 coverage from Denver: Jett Lawrence paces Qualification 1
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
MLB Future Best Bets for CY Young: Tyler Glasnow, Dodgers and Corbin Burnes, Orioles
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Top Clips
Rodri, Álvarez link up for another Man City goal
Kentucky Derby ‘winning genes’ with Steve Kornacki
Rhett: 150th Kentucky Derby is ‘a blast’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Previewing the 150th Kentucky Derby: Updated Odds and Analysis for Each Horse
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
LIVE: Monster Energy Supercross Round 16 coverage from Denver: Jett Lawrence paces Qualification 1
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
MLB Future Best Bets for CY Young: Tyler Glasnow, Dodgers and Corbin Burnes, Orioles
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Top Clips
Rodri, Álvarez link up for another Man City goal
Kentucky Derby ‘winning genes’ with Steve Kornacki
Rhett: 150th Kentucky Derby is ‘a blast’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Vahva finishes strong in the Derby City Distaff
May 4, 2024 01:18 PM
Race favorite Vahva and jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. finish strong to take the 2024 Derby City Distaff at Churchill Downs.
Close Ad