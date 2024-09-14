 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Solheim Cup - Round Two
‘Miracle at Medinah’? Europe has hope, but U.S. has big lead at Solheim Cup
AUTO: SEP 08 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 available at Walmart
NASCAR Cup playoff contenders face challenges at Watkins Glen
nbc_golf_solheimfoursomeday2_240914.jpg
2024 Solheim Cup: Day 3 singles matchups, tee times and how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_washstwashlitesv2_240914.jpg
Highlights: Washington State wins Apple Cup
nbc_cfb_indwilliamstd_240914.jpg
Williams stretches to extend the Hoosier’s lead
nbc_cfb_indcrosstd_240914.jpg
Rourke threads the needle to Cross for Hoosiers TD

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Solheim Cup - Round Two
‘Miracle at Medinah’? Europe has hope, but U.S. has big lead at Solheim Cup
AUTO: SEP 08 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 available at Walmart
NASCAR Cup playoff contenders face challenges at Watkins Glen
nbc_golf_solheimfoursomeday2_240914.jpg
2024 Solheim Cup: Day 3 singles matchups, tee times and how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_washstwashlitesv2_240914.jpg
Highlights: Washington State wins Apple Cup
nbc_cfb_indwilliamstd_240914.jpg
Williams stretches to extend the Hoosier’s lead
nbc_cfb_indcrosstd_240914.jpg
Rourke threads the needle to Cross for Hoosiers TD

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Washington State QB Mateer soaks in Apple Cup win

September 14, 2024 07:10 PM
With over 300 yards of total offense in Washington State's win over Washington, John Mateer discusses the significance of defeating Washington, and how he overpowered the Huskies defense.