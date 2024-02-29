Skip navigation
Roglic has advantage heading into 2024 Paris-Nice
February 29, 2024 11:37 AM
Bob Roll and Christian Vande Velde preview the 2024 Paris-Nice, including why they give the edge to Primoz Roglic over Remco Evenepoel and why the race "matters more" to Roglic.
