The Memorial Tournament
Memorial Tournament tee times: Rounds 1 and 2 at Muirfield Village
NASCAR Xfinity Series The LiUNA! - Qualifying
NASCAR fines Kyle Weatherman $25,000 for Portland incident
TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-2024
2024 French Open men’s singles draw

nbc_ten_mensfrenchsfpreview_240604.jpg
French Open ‘war of attrition’ to benefit Ruud?
nbc_ten_tsialcv2_240604.jpg
Highlights: Alcaraz takes down Tsitsipas
nbc_ten_womensfrenchsfpreview_240604.jpg
Swiatek on another level ahead of FO semi v. Gauff

'We've lost the plot' on Carter-Clark foul

June 4, 2024 05:30 PM
Natalie Esquire and Callie Lawson-Freeman talk about the discussion surrounding Chennedy Carter's foul on Caitlin Clark and how the debate has "jumped the shark."