43rd Ryder Cup - Previews
Sergio Garcia WDs from DPWT event after ‘tough’ Ryder Cup call, to instead play with tennis star
Track &amp; Field: USATF Championships
Gabby Thomas to miss World Track and Field Championships due to injury
Noah Lyles, Kenny Bednarek
USA Track and Field announces roster for 2025 World Championships

Top Clips

nbc_roto_ajbrown_250902.jpg
Brown a fantasy bargain depending on targets
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250902.jpg
NFL MVP odds: Daniels, Mahomes can challenge Lamar
nbc_ffhh_wrtargets_250902.jpg
Veterans Brown, Allen lead Week 1 waiver wire WRs

WNBA Dallas Wings Ajae Petty

Ajae
Petty

WNBA: Dallas Wings at Minnesota Lynx
Hiedeman has 20 points and career-high 10 assists for first double-double as Lynx beat Wings 96-71
Minnesota dominated the fourth quarter, outscoring the Wings 25-12.
Highlights: Sparks defeat Storm in playoff race
September 2, 2025 07:30 AM
Check out top plays from the WNBA's slate of games on September 1, including the Los Angeles Sparks getting a crucial win, Minnesota dominating at home and the Atlanta Dream stacking another win.
nbc_wnba_topplays_250902.jpg
2:30
Highlights: Sparks defeat Storm in playoff race
nbc_wnba_highlights0829_250830.jpg
2:02
Highlights: Sims’ heroics lead Fever past Sparks
nbc_wnba_wedtopplays_250828.jpg
2:38
Highlights: Wilson leads Aces to 12th straight win
nbc_wnba_sunconvo_250827.jpg
11:33
Bueckers ‘locked up’ WNBA ROY with 44-point night
nbc_wnba_suntopplays_250825.jpg
3:06
Highlights: Storm sink Mystics at the buzzer
nbc_wnba_wedtopplays_250821.jpg
2:14
Highlights: Sparks take Wings, Bueckers puts up 44
nbc_roto_wingssparks_v2_250820.jpg
1:56
Props more attractive than spread in Wings-Sparks
wnba_hl_new.jpg
2:33
Highlights: Fever defeat Sun in historic comeback
nbc_wnba_highlights0815_250816.jpg
3:34
Highlights: Aces beat Mercury, Storm defeat Dream
wnbathumb.jpg
16:55
WNBA stars can take court with NBA players in 2K26
Atlanta secures a WNBA playoff spot for 11th time in franchise history with 100-78 win over Wings
Leila Lacan scores 22 and Connecticut posts 101-95 win over Wings, playing without Bueckers
New York Liberty aim for top four playoff seed as stars return from injuries
Man arrested for WNBA sex-toy throwing at Liberty game, the 3rd arrest in string of disturbances
Plum banks in a shot at buzzer as the Sparks beat the Wings 81-80 to spoil Bueckers’ 44-point night
Wings center Li Yueru is out for the season after spraining a knee ligament

Latest Player News

  • Ajae Petty
    DAL F-C #3
    Personalize your Rotoworld feed by favoriting players
    Wings signed rookie forward/ center Ajae Petty to 7-day hardship contract.
    Injuries continue to stack up for the draft lottery bound Dallas Wings. After the Wings announced that they had lost stretch center Luisa Geiselsöder for the rest of the regular season with a shoulder injury, the Wings went and signed Petty, an undrafted 6'3" forward who’s known for rebounding the basketball at a very high level. Petty signed a training camp contract with the Lynx this past spring but was waived on May 7, the week before the regular season began.
  • Luisa Geiselsoder
    DAL C #18
    Wings center Luisa Geiselsöder will miss rest of regular season.
    The Wings announced on Tuesday that their center Luisa Geiselsöder won’t play in the Wings’ final three games. She suffered a shoulder injury on August 27 while the Wings played against the Sun. Throughout her rookie season Geiselsöder, proved to be a intriguing WNBA talent and she proved to be a competent scoring stretch center who reads the game well. She averaged 6.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 28 games for the Wings this season. Following this announcement, the Wings were able to sign yet another player to a 7-day hardship, Ajae Petty. Petty went undrafted this past spring but the Lynx brought her into training camp in April to get a look.