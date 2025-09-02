The Wings announced on Tuesday that their center Luisa Geiselsöder won’t play in the Wings’ final three games. She suffered a shoulder injury on August 27 while the Wings played against the Sun. Throughout her rookie season Geiselsöder, proved to be a intriguing WNBA talent and she proved to be a competent scoring stretch center who reads the game well. She averaged 6.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 28 games for the Wings this season. Following this announcement, the Wings were able to sign yet another player to a 7-day hardship, Ajae Petty. Petty went undrafted this past spring but the Lynx brought her into training camp in April to get a look.