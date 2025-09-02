Minnesota dominated the fourth quarter, outscoring the Wings 25-12.
Highlights: Sparks defeat Storm in playoff race
Check out top plays from the WNBA's slate of games on September 1, including the Los Angeles Sparks getting a crucial win, Minnesota dominating at home and the Atlanta Dream stacking another win.
Up Next
Highlights: Sparks defeat Storm in playoff race
Highlights: Sparks defeat Storm in playoff race
Check out top plays from the WNBA's slate of games on September 1, including the Los Angeles Sparks getting a crucial win, Minnesota dominating at home and the Atlanta Dream stacking another win.
Highlights: Sims’ heroics lead Fever past Sparks
Highlights: Sims' heroics lead Fever past Sparks
Check out top plays from WNBA's slate of games Friday night, including late game heroics from Indiana Fever guard Odyssey Sims.
Highlights: Wilson leads Aces to 12th straight win
Highlights: Wilson leads Aces to 12th straight win
The two games from the WNBA offered nail-biting finishes with the Las Vegas Aces winning its 12-straight behind A'ja Wilson and the Connecticut Sun defeating the Dallas Wings on the road.
Bueckers ‘locked up’ WNBA ROY with 44-point night
Bueckers 'locked up' WNBA ROY with 44-point night
Natalie Esquire and Terrika Foster-Brasby detail how Wings phenom Paige Bueckers solidified her status as the WNBA Rookie of the Year favorite before highlighting Aneesah Morrow, Saniya Rivers, and Leïla Lacan.
Highlights: Storm sink Mystics at the buzzer
Highlights: Storm sink Mystics at the buzzer
Watch the top moments from Sunday's WNBA action, headlined by Nneka Ogwumike buzzer-beater to lift Seattle over Washington.
Highlights: Sparks take Wings, Bueckers puts up 44
Highlights: Sparks take Wings, Bueckers puts up 44
Watch the highlights from Wednesday night's WNBA matchup between the Los Angeles Sparks and Dallas Wings. The Sparks won, 80-81, but Wings' rookie Paige Bueckers set a new WNBA rookie scoring record with 44 points.
Props more attractive than spread in Wings-Sparks
Props more attractive than spread in Wings-Sparks
Vaughn Dalzell and Trysta Krick break down the key betting angles for the matchup between the Wings and Sparks.
Highlights: Fever defeat Sun in historic comeback
Highlights: Fever defeat Sun in historic comeback
Look back at the biggest moments from Sunday's WNBA action, where Kelsey Mitchell and the Fever rallied against the Sun, and the Phoenix Mercury escaped the Storm in a tight win.
Highlights: Aces beat Mercury, Storm defeat Dream
Highlights: Aces beat Mercury, Storm defeat Dream
Watch the top highlights from Friday's WNBA action, which saw three games end within one possession and dazzling shots from some of the game's best players.
WNBA stars can take court with NBA players in 2K26
WNBA stars can take court with NBA players in 2K26
Paige Bueckers and Tyrese Haliburton? A'ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo? Gamers will be able to use WNBA and NBA players on the same team in the new NBA 2K26 video game. Natalie Esquire and Nekias Duncan react to this news.