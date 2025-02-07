 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Opening Night
The Most Popular Bets of Super Bowl 59
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Opening Night
Best Bets for Super Bowl 59
WM Phoenix Open 2025 - Round One
Rickie Fowler withdraws ahead of second round of WM Phoenix Open

Top Clips

nbc_dps_joshjacobs_250207.jpg
Jacobs likes to ‘run ‘em over early’ on offense
nbc_dps_danorlovsky_250207.jpg
Orlovsky voted for Allen to win 2024 NFL MVP award
marino_copy__858114.jpg
Marino: Mahomes ‘could win six or seven’ rings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Opening Night
The Most Popular Bets of Super Bowl 59
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Opening Night
Best Bets for Super Bowl 59
WM Phoenix Open 2025 - Round One
Rickie Fowler withdraws ahead of second round of WM Phoenix Open

Top Clips

nbc_dps_joshjacobs_250207.jpg
Jacobs likes to ‘run ‘em over early’ on offense
nbc_dps_danorlovsky_250207.jpg
Orlovsky voted for Allen to win 2024 NFL MVP award
marino_copy__858114.jpg
Marino: Mahomes ‘could win six or seven’ rings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aces give A’ja Wilson help up front by signing former All-Star Cheyenne Parker-Tyus

  
Published February 7, 2025 12:34 AM

HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Aces added frontcourt help for MVP A’ja Wilson, signing 6-foot-4 forward Cheyenne Parker-Tyus on Thursday.

Parker-Tyus was an All-Star with the Atlanta Dream two seasons ago and averaged 15.0 points and 6.7 rebounds. Her season last year was cut short because of an injured left ankle, and Parker-Tyus finished with averages of 9.2 points and 4.8 rebounds while starting 11 of 25 games.

She joins a frontcourt anchored by Wilson, a three-time MVP coming off her best season. Wilson averaged 26.9 points and 11.8 rebounds.

“I’m looking forward to being able to play alongside some of the best in the world, who are like-minded with one goal in mind, which is to win a championship,” Parker-Tyus said in a statement. “It’s an honor to be a part of such a prestigious organization with top-tier players and coaches across the board. I’m so excited for what the future brings.”

The Aces hope that by giving Wilson another top offensive option inside, they will take another step toward returning to WNBA title contention. Las Vegas, which won the championship in 2022 and 2023, landed Jewell Loyd from the Seattle Storm in a three-team trade on Jan. 28 that sent Kelsey Plum to the Los Angeles Sparks.

“She’s a very skilled player and has a great feel for the game,” Aces President Nikki Fargas said of Parker-Tyus in a statement. “She can stretch the floor, score inside, rebound and defend. We expect she will fit in well alongside the rest of our championship-caliber team.”