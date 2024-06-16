 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Open - Final Round
U.S. Open 2024 live blog: Final-round updates, highlights and scoring at Pinehurst No. 2
U.S. Open - Round Three
What’s the playoff format for the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2?
U.S. Open - Final Round
Neal Shipley low amateur again after Luke Clanton’s spirited bid comes up short

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rorybogey_240616.jpg
Pinehurst strikes again, deals Rory bad break
nbc_golf_mcilroybirdiev2_240616__983661.jpg
McIlroy starts U.S. Open Round 4 with birdie
oly24_sww100br_trials_heats_240616.jpg
Rose, 46, qualifies for 100m breaststroke semis

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Open - Final Round
U.S. Open 2024 live blog: Final-round updates, highlights and scoring at Pinehurst No. 2
U.S. Open - Round Three
What’s the playoff format for the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2?
U.S. Open - Final Round
Neal Shipley low amateur again after Luke Clanton’s spirited bid comes up short

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rorybogey_240616.jpg
Pinehurst strikes again, deals Rory bad break
nbc_golf_mcilroybirdiev2_240616__983661.jpg
McIlroy starts U.S. Open Round 4 with birdie
oly24_sww100br_trials_heats_240616.jpg
Rose, 46, qualifies for 100m breaststroke semis

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Angel Reese contends she was making basketball play on Caitlin Clark despite flagrant foul call

  
Published June 16, 2024 05:18 PM
Chicago Sky v Indiana Fever

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JUNE 16: Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky fouls Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Angel Reese insisted all she did Sunday was make a basketball play against Caitlin Clark.

The former Iowa star agreed with her college rival.

But that isn’t likely to defuse what happens next.

After the Indiana Fever rookie wound up on the ground courtesy of Reese’s right elbow striking Clark’s head on a drive to the basket, the referees used replay review to upgrade the foul call to a flagrant-1 and almost assuredly setting off yet another debate about the contact Clark seems to be facing each game.

“I can’t control the refs and they affected the game, obviously, a lot tonight,” Reese said after finishing with 11 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and five fouls in the Chicago Sky’s 91-83 loss at Indiana . “Y’all are probably going to play that clip like 20 times before Monday.”

Naturally, it didn’t take long for the highlight to start making the social media rounds.

But regardless of whether the elbow was intentional, the result was the same — Clark taking the of head shot most sports leagues want to prevent.

Clark’s response was to walk calmly to the free-throw line late in the third quarter, make both shots and help lead her team to its second straight victory before again downplaying the situation in her postgame news conference.

“It is what it is, you know, she’s trying to make a play on the ball and get the block,” Clark said after finishing with 23 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in her best all-around game as a pro. “I mean it happens and then those free throws when you have to shoot with nobody at the line are kind of hard. So I was just focusing on making those free throws.”

Still, Sunday’s scene was quite different from the one that played out two weeks earlier between these same teams in front of another sellout crowd in Indianapolis.

Back then, Sky guard Chennedy Carter set a hard pick on an inbound play that sent the unsuspecting Clark to the ground. Carter was tagged with an away-from-the-ball call, which resulted in one free throw and league officials later upgraded the call to a flagrant-1.

Fever fans serenaded Carter and Reese with cheers any time either was called for a foul in Sunday’s rematch.

No, Fever coach Christie Sides wasn’t happy to see her star player hit the deck yet again, but at least this time, she thought they got it right.

“The right call was made in that moment,” Sides said. “Just make the right call in those moments, and we can move forward. But when we don’t make the right call in those moments, that’s when there’s a problem and they made the right call tonight.”

Reese, clearly, did not.

“I think we went up really strong a lot of times and didn’t get a lot of calls,” she said. “Going back and looking, I’ve seen a lot of calls that weren’t made, I guess some people get a special whistle.”