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Chicago Sky waive Hailey Van Lith and sign Natasha Cloud

  
Published May 5, 2026 11:47 AM
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CHICAGO — The Chicago Sky waived point guard Hailey Van Lith after drafting her in the first round last year and signed guard Natasha Cloud.

Van Lith struggled after being drafted with the No. 11 overall pick. She averaged 3.5 points in 29 games following a standout career at Louisville, LSU and TCU.

Cloud has averaged 8.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 10 seasons with Washington, Phoenix and New York. She averaged 10.1 points and 5.1 assists for the Liberty last season.

The Sky also waived second-round picks Maddy Westbeld and Aicha Coulibaly.

Chicago opens the season at expansion Portland. The Sky went 10-34 and tied for last in the WNBA a year ago. They made a series of big moves in the offseason, most notably trading two-time All-Star Angel Reese to Atlanta.