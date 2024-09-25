 Skip navigation
Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington wins WNBA Most Improved Player award

  
Published September 25, 2024 02:43 PM
DiJonai Carrington

Sep 22, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington (21) jumps to shoot the ball past Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) in the fourth quarter during game one of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images

Mark Smith/Mark Smith-Imagn Images

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington won the WNBA’s Most Improved Player award, the league announced.

Carrington received 28 of the 67 votes from a national media panel. Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby finished second with 18 votes. Minnesota’s Bridget Carleton came in third with 15.

The Sun guard averaged career highs of 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals this season. In addition, she recorded a career-high 25 games with 10 or more points.

In her fourth WNBA season, Carrington started all 39 games in which she played and led Connecticut to a 28-12 record.

Carrington is the fifth Connecticut player to win the award, joining teammate Brionna Jones (2021), Jonquel Jones (2017), Kelsey Bone (2015) and Wendy Palmer (2004).