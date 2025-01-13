Dallas star Satou Sabally says she doesn’t plan on being back with the Wings next season

Satou Sabally said she’s moving on from the Dallas Wings after spending the first five years of her WNBA career there.

The 26-year-old Sabally told reporters during a media availability for the Unrivaled 3-on-3 league that she planned to play elsewhere this upcoming WNBA season. She’s one of the top free agents.

“I’ve already communicated with Dallas how grateful I am, because they’ve made this a home for me for the past years, and I’m working with them together and finding a next home for me,” the No. 2 pick in the 2020 WNBA draft said. “I’ve already played my last game in Dallas.”

Sabally, who helped Germany reach the Olympics for the first time in the country’s history, said she would love to play with her sister Nyara, who is with the New York Liberty, “in the future.”

“I’m excited for free agency,” Sabally said. “I’m able to talk to a lot of players across the league because I have not played on a different team yet, and I’m excited to get to know them more on a personal level, but also knowing how they approach the game. And I just love having basketball conversations and high-level IQ conversations about the game to know where I will fit best in the future.”

Sabally talked about an hour after Dallas introduced Chris Koclanes as their head coach. The Wings have the chance to give Sabally a franchise tag and trade her to a different team.

“Obviously at first, they were still trying to keep me,” Sabally said of the Wings’ reaction to the news. “But I think what is most effective is working with the player and listening to their wishes and hearing out how we can find a best solution for each other.”

Wings general manager Curt Miller was complimentary of Sabally’s talent when he was asked about the star during the introductory news conference.

“You have to compliment Satou’s career to this point. She, when healthy, is an elite player and is a difference-maker,” Miller said.

Sabally only was able to play in 15 games for Dallas this past year as she prepared for the Olympics. She has averaged 15.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists in her career with Dallas.