Kalel Mullings
It’s a championship game rematch as No. 10 Michigan travels to Washington in Big Ten clash
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Talladega playoff race
Kaleb Johnson
No. 3 Ohio State faces toughest test yet against RB Kaleb Johnson and 3-1 Iowa

nbc_berry_haterbs_241003.jpg
Lower expectations for Conner, Moss in Week 5
nbc_csu_bucsatfalconsv2_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Buccaneers vs. Falcons
nbc_pft_mccourtyfunonpats_241003.jpg
McCourty: Patriots' 'fun' was always about winning

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Dream fire Tanisha Wright in WNBA’s 3rd coach firing since playoffs began

  
Published October 3, 2024 11:31 AM
Tanisha Wright

Sep 24, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Atlanta Dream head coach Tanisha Wright during game two of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Wendell Cruz/Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Dream fired coach Tanisha Wright after three seasons.

Wright took over the team in 2022 and helped them reach the playoffs the last two seasons. The Dream lost both years in the opening round of the postseason, including to New York last month. They were swept in two games both years.

“Tanisha was an important contributor in our efforts to rebuild the Dream and we want to thank her for her hard work and dedication to the Dream over the last three seasons and wish her the best in the future,” Dream Executive Vice President and GM Dan Padover said. “At this time we believe a change is needed to lead our players and organization to the next chapter in our efforts to be a top team in the WNBA.”

Atlanta went 15-25 this year and had to win its last few games to qualify for the playoffs. There’s a strong young nucleus with Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray leading the way along with veteran center Tina Charles. The Dream haven’t had a winning record since the 2018 season.

Wright is the third WNBA coach to be fired in the past few weeks. Curt Miller was let go in Los Angeles and Teresa Weatherspoon parted ways with Chicago. Miller was only in his second year with the Sparks and Weatherspoon completed her first in Chicago.

The Dream will being its search for a new coach immediately.