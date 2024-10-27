 Skip navigation
Indiana Fever fire coach Christie Sides, becoming 6th WNBA team to make a change

  
Published October 27, 2024 12:10 PM
Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 25: Head coach Christie Sides of the Indiana Fever talks with Caitlin Clark #22 as she checks out of the first quarter of a game against the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on May 25, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Indiana Fever fired coach Christie Sides on Sunday, the organization announced.

Sides went 33-47 in her two seasons with the squad, including going 20-20 this season. The Fever made the playoffs as the sixth seed and were swept in the first round by the Connecticut Sun.

Indiana is the sixth team to make a coaching change this offseason, joining Dallas, Atlanta, Chicago, Washington and Los Angeles. All of the coaches let go had three years or less experience.

Whoever takes over the Fever will have a strong young core to work with, led by Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston. The pair have won the last two WNBA Rookie of the Year awards.

“We are incredibly thankful to Coach Sides for embracing the challenge of leading us through an integral transition period over the last two seasons, while also positioning us well for future growth,” Fever president of basketball operations Kelly Krauskopf said.

“While decisions like these are never easy, it is also imperative that we remain bold and assertive in the pursuit of our goals, which includes maximizing our talent and bringing another WNBA championship back to Indiana. Coach Sides was an incredible representative of the Fever and our community, and we wish her nothing but success in the future.”

Krauskopf came back to the Fever earlier this month after spending time with Indiana Pacers.

Sides was a longtime assistant in the league, spending time with Chicago (2011-16), the Fever (2017-19) and Atlanta (2022) before getting the head coaching job.

The Fever had a brutal schedule to start the season and lost eight of their first nine games. Indiana finally got going after the Olympic break, winning seven of eight to get into playoff contention.