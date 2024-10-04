 Skip navigation
Las Vegas Aces guard Tiffany Hayes wins WNBA Sixth Person of the Year award

  
Published October 4, 2024 03:52 PM

LAS VEGAS — Aces guard Tiffany Hayes earned the WNBA Sixth Person of the Year award Friday, the league announced.

Hayes received 38 of 67 votes from a national media panel. New York’s Leonie Fiebich finished second with 21 votes. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough of Washington and Marina Mabrey of Connecticut were the next two in the voting.

It’s the fifth time in the past six seasons that a Las Vegas player has won the award.

In her 12th WNBA season and first with the Aces, Hayes played in 33 of Las Vegas’ 40 regular-season games, coming off the bench a career-high 28 times and starting five games. To be eligible for the award, a player must come off the bench in more games then they start.

Hayes averaged 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists this season. She also made 40% of her 3-point attempts. She joined the Aces a few weeks into the season six months after she had announced her retirement from the WNBA.