Short-handed Fever suffer another blow as Sophie Cunningham sustains season-ending injury

  
Published August 20, 2025 11:09 AM
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun

Aug 17, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) warms up before the start of the game against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

David Butler II/David Butler II-Imagn Images

The injury-riddled Indiana Fever suffered another blow Tuesday when they announced guard Sophie Cunningham would miss the rest of this season with a knee injury.

She was hurt during Sunday’s victory at Connecticut.

Team officials did not provide details about the injury, the third season-ending one Indiana has experienced in August.

Guard Sydney Colson tore the ACL in her left knee on Aug. 7 in a game at Phoenix. Guard Aari McDonald broke a bone in her right foot in the same game.

And two-time All-Star guard Caitlin Clark still has not played since injuring her right groin in mid-July. Coach Stephanie White has not provided a timetable for Clark’s return other than to say the Fever hope that Clark returns before the regular-season finale Sept. 9 against Minnesota.

With so many key players out, the outspoken Cunningham played a key role in helping Indiana stay in the playoff mix. She was averaging 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals.

Indiana also announced it has signed Shey Peddy to a seven-day hardship contract. The six-year veteran was averaging 5.0 points and 2.7 assists in six games with the Los Angeles Sparks. She also has played with Phoenix and Washington during her career. The Fever also released guard Kyra Lambert.