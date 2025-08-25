 Skip navigation
Volunteers suspend Ruby Whitehorn indefinitely nearly 2 weeks after arrest
MLB Power Rankings: Brewers still No. 1, Padres rise as serious threat to Dodgers
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results, and more

Top Clips

Assessing Arsenal's chances at winning the title
Slot: Newcastle are 'very difficult' for Liverpool
Ornstein: Arsenal working on Hincapie transfer

Volunteers suspend Ruby Whitehorn indefinitely nearly 2 weeks after arrest
MLB Power Rankings: Brewers still No. 1, Padres rise as serious threat to Dodgers
Syndication: The Enquirer
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results, and more

Top Clips

Assessing Arsenal’s chances at winning the title
Slot: Newcastle are ‘very difficult’ for Liverpool
Ornstein: Arsenal working on Hincapie transfer

Star guard Caitlin Clark ruled out of key matchup for Indiana Fever against Seattle Storm

  
Published August 25, 2025 07:48 PM

INDIANAPOLIS — Caitlin Clark and four other injured teammates have been ruled out of have been ruled out of Tuesday’s key late-season matchup between the Indiana Fever and Seattle Storm.

The announcement came when Indiana updated its injury report Monday. Fever players and coaches were not scheduled to have media availability.

Clark has not played or practiced since injuring her right groin July 15. She did, however, participate in Indiana’s pregame shootaround Sunday at Minnesota. The Fever have lost two straight to the league-leading Lynx, a team Clark followed closely when she was growing up in Iowa.

Last season’s WNBA Rookie of the Year is averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds in 13 games this season. But she’s missed 24 games including the last 15 with her third muscle injury of the season.

Coach Stephanie White has said there is no timetable for Clark’s return. White did say, though, she hopes Clark returns before the end of the regular season.

Indiana has seven games remaining and enters Tuesday’s game tied with the expansion Golden State Valkyries for the final two playoff spots — one game ahead of the Los Angeles Sparks, who the Fever visit Friday, and 1/2 game behind Seattle for the No. 6 seed.

Guards Aari McDonald, Sydney Colson and Sophie Cunningham have each suffered season-ending injuries, and veteran forward Chloe Bibby will miss her second straight game because of a sore left knee.