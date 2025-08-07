 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kyle Schwarber
How many Schwarbombs can Kyle Schwarber hit? 50? 60? Phillies slugger on-team record HR pace
MX 2024 Rd 10 Budds Creek Haiden Deegan No 1.jpg
Haiden Deegan signs contract extension with Yamaha, will race out of 450 rig in 2026
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp
RotoPat’s preseason positional rankings for 2025 fantasy football season

Top Clips

nbc_roto_yankees_250807.jpg
AL East feels ‘out of reach’ for Yankees
nbc_roto_ravens_250807.jpg
Hammer Ravens to finish with over 11 wins in 2025
joshsimmonschiefs.jpg
Simmons worth longshot bet to win Offensive ROY

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kyle Schwarber
How many Schwarbombs can Kyle Schwarber hit? 50? 60? Phillies slugger on-team record HR pace
MX 2024 Rd 10 Budds Creek Haiden Deegan No 1.jpg
Haiden Deegan signs contract extension with Yamaha, will race out of 450 rig in 2026
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp
RotoPat’s preseason positional rankings for 2025 fantasy football season

Top Clips

nbc_roto_yankees_250807.jpg
AL East feels ‘out of reach’ for Yankees
nbc_roto_ravens_250807.jpg
Hammer Ravens to finish with over 11 wins in 2025
joshsimmonschiefs.jpg
Simmons worth longshot bet to win Offensive ROY

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Washington Mystics trade Aaliyah Edwards to the Connecticut Sun for Jacy Sheldon

  
Published August 7, 2025 12:53 PM

WASHINGTON — The Washington Mystics traded forward Aaliyah Edwards to the Connecticut Sun for guard Jacy Sheldon.

The move announced by the teams includes an option for Washington to swap 2026 first-round picks with Connecticut. That would be a Minnesota Lynx pick acquired by Washington in a previous trade for a New York Liberty pick acquired by Connecticut in another previous trade.

Washington general manager Jamila Wideman said in a news release that Sheldon has built on a “solid” rookie campaign by establishing herself as as shooter in Year 2 who can “read the game on both ends of the court.”

Sheldon and Edwards were picked fifth and sixth in the 2024 WNBA draft, respectively.

Sheldon has averaged 7.5 points, 2.0 assists and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 41.2% from 3-point range this season.

Edwards has averaged 6.0 points and 3.3 rebounds this season.

“Bringing Aaliyah to the Connecticut Sun is more than just a roster move; it’s a statement about where we’re headed as a franchise,” Sun general manager Morgan Tuck said in a news release. “Aaliyah is a transformational talent with the mindset and drive that aligns with our vision of building a championship culture.”