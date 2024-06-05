 Skip navigation
Boyd Martin headlines U.S. Olympic equestrian eventing team for Paris
Boyd Martin headlines U.S. Olympic equestrian eventing team for Paris
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
World Triathlon Hamburg
Spivey, Kasper, Rider round out U.S. Olympic triathlon team for Paris

Top Clips

Best signings of 2023-24 Premier League season
Best signings of 2023-24 Premier League season
All 27 goals in Haaland's 2023-24 PL season
All 27 goals in Haaland’s 2023-24 PL season
Crochet quietly emerging as a fantasy ace
Crochet quietly emerging as a fantasy ace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
WNBA rescinds second technical foul that was assessed to Angel Reese

  
Published June 5, 2024 02:46 PM

The WNBA announced that it’s rescinded the second technical foul on Chicago rookie Angel Reese that occurred with 2:31 left in the 88-75 loss to the New York Liberty

Reese was thrown out of the game after receiving two technical fouls following a brief interaction with official Charles Watson. The rookie forward appeared to say something to Watson and then quickly waved her hand.

“I tried to get an explanation. I did not,” Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon said postgame. “I don’t know to this moment what has happened.”

Head official Maj Forsberg said in a pool report that Reese’s technical fouls were for “disrespectfully addressing” the official and then for “waving her hand in dismissal.”

Reese finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

“She got two techs, she said something to the ref,” Chicago teammate Marina Mabrey said. “Whatever he felt like was the correct call is what he made. It’s more about composure for us in our young years in the WNBA. You’ve got to get to know refs and how they respond to things.”

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball was at the game and said on X that he would pay the $400 fine that Reese would face from the league for getting the two technical fouls.

If a player receives seven technicals in the regular season they are assessed a one-game suspension.

Reese was fined $1,000 for failing to talk to the media after a loss in Indiana.