 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Cubs v Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers vs Marlins Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 28
Women's British Open
Women’s British Open gets another bump in prize money to $10 million
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner calls for better match scheduling at the Madrid Open after his 20th straight win

Top Clips

nbc_roto_hawksknicks_260428.jpg
Knicks win Game 5 but don’t cover vs. Atlanta
nbc_roto_trailblazersspurs_260428.jpg
Limited scoring points to Blazers spread in Game 5
nbc_pl_top10aprgoals_260428.jpg
Top 10 Premier League goals of April 2026

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Cubs v Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers vs Marlins Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 28
Women's British Open
Women’s British Open gets another bump in prize money to $10 million
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner calls for better match scheduling at the Madrid Open after his 20th straight win

Top Clips

nbc_roto_hawksknicks_260428.jpg
Knicks win Game 5 but don’t cover vs. Atlanta
nbc_roto_trailblazersspurs_260428.jpg
Limited scoring points to Blazers spread in Game 5
nbc_pl_top10aprgoals_260428.jpg
Top 10 Premier League goals of April 2026

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

WNBA star Caitlin Clark to publish a children’s book based on her life

  
Published April 28, 2026 12:56 PM
Dream, Sky headline WNBA Free Agency winners
April 21, 2026 03:47 PM
Natalie Esquire and Callie Fin break down the biggest winners and losers of WNBA free agency, including Atlanta Dream's "big time" addition of Angel Reese, and key moves by the Sky and Wings.

NEW YORK — Caitlin Clark will have a picture book out this fall based on her own life, one she knows is like few others’.

Random House Books for Young Readers announced that “EXTRAordinary! A Little EXTRA to Reach BIG Dreams” will be published Nov. 3. In rhyming verse, the WNBA star shares a message about the importance of effort and support.

Clark, whose book features illustrations by Adriana Predoi, was inspired by an inscription above the mirror that hung in her childhood bedroom: “The difference between ordinary and extraordinary is the little EXTRA.”

“Basketball has given me so many incredible opportunities, but what has always meant the most to me are the people who’ve supported me along the way,” Clark said in a statement. “I hope this book reminds kids that they’re never alone in chasing their dreams and that giving a little extra to the people and moments is what makes them EXTRAordinary.”

The 24-year-old Indiana Fever guard, widely credited with raising the profile of women’s basketball, returned to action recently after injuries limited her to 13 games in 2025. She scored seven points in a preseason victory over the New York Liberty.