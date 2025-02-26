 Skip navigation
2025 Fantasy Preview: Alex Bregman

  
Published February 26, 2025 01:55 PM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Alex BregmanBOS - 3B
Bats: RAge: 30Mixed 5x5: $3 | AL 5x5: $11
2024: 3B:142Mixed 2026: $3 | 2027: $2
Outlook: Bregman signed a three-year, $120 million contract with the Red Sox in mid-February where his pull-heavy offensive approach is perfectly suited for Fenway Park’s iconic Green Monster. It’s unclear at the outset of spring training whether he’ll take over as Boston’s starting third baseman, with Rafael Devers moving to DH, or shift over to second base until top prospect Kristian Campbell is ready to ascend to the big leagues. Regardless of his ultimate defensive home, it’s an ideal landing spot for Bregman from a fantasy standpoint as he’ll likely slot into the second spot on manager Alex Cora’s lineup card and should benefit tremendously from the AL East’s extremely hitter-friendly environments. The hot-corner talent pool remains one of the deepest in the entire fantasy landscape, but he’s blasted at least 23 homers in three consecutive seasons and should remain an upper-echelon four-category fantasy contributor in his Boston debut.
bregman.jpg

