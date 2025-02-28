 Skip navigation
2025 Fantasy Preview: Zack Wheeler

  
Published February 28, 2025 10:23 AM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
Zack WheelerPHI - SP
Throws: RAge: 34Mixed 5x5: $32 | NL 5x5: $32
2024: Started: 32 Relieved: 0Mixed 2026: $28 | 2027: $21
Outlook: Wheeler had a case for a Cy Young Award for a second time in his career last season, but he again was the runner-up, finishing second to Chris Sale. In 2021, he was second to Corbin Burnes. In truth, Wheeler never really had a shot, considering that Sale led the NL in wins, ERA and strikeouts. Wheeler, though, finished second in all of those categories while also making three more starts than Sale and dealing with a harder schedule and a tougher pitching situation in Philadelphia. In the postseason, Wheeler added to his big-game reputation, blanking the Mets for seven innings in his lone start and lowering his October ERA to 2.18. He’s had far better luck staying healthy in his thirties than he did in his twenties, but that’s not such an unusual pattern. That said, it is of some concern that his velocity has fallen off some; his 95.1-mph average on his fastball last year was down two mph from his peak in 2021. Another decline could leave him more vulnerable, though it’d probably be the difference between him being a top-four SP or merely a top-10.
